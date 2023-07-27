Cymax Group Invests in Customer Experience with New Composable Commerce Platform

The move marks Cymax Group's largest technology investment in nearly two decades of business.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cymax Group Technologies (Cymax Group), a leading eCommerce technology and services platform for furniture vendors and retailers, has announced the launch of their next generation web platform in partnership with Elastic Path, the creator and leader of the Composable Commerce Movement. This launch marks one of Cymax Group's largest technology investments to date.

Cymax Group tackles some of the industry's biggest challenges, providing furniture vendors with access to deep data sets on consumer behavior and product performance while offering prescriptive recommendations to optimize ROI in a challenging market.

The company's exclusive marketplaces, Cymax Business and Homesquare, are now equipped with the latest in cloud native eCommerce architecture. The next generation website platform marks a significant step forward in customer experience.

"We are thrilled to make this announcement. Our team's unwavering commitment continues to drive results for the furniture vendors that we work with," said Brad Kent, Chief Technology Officer at Cymax Group. "Technology is at the center of everything we do, and that is exactly how we will continue to win and drive change for our partners, our customers, and our employees."

The eCommerce technology and logistics platform continues to hone its focus on technological solutions through its AI-Powered multichannel platform, Channel Gate. Channel Gate offers vendors instant integration with leading marketplaces in the US and Canada, including Homesquare and Cymax Business.

Shoppers looking for high-quality furniture and home goods on the marketplaces can expect a seamless browsing experience with a mobile-first design and increased site speed and stability. AI-enabled search and product discovery allow consumers to easily locate the products they are looking for among the marketplace's 500k+ item catalogs.

Furniture vendors that work with Cymax Group have been taking advantage of additional revenue opportunities offered by the exclusive marketplaces for over a decade. This upgrade has introduced new opportunities for them, including simplified content management and the ability to increase the pace of optimization and promotions.

"Cymax Business and Homesquare stand strong as critical sales channels that combine a curated customer experience with access to insights that other marketplaces simply cannot provide," said Gord Elder, Vice President of Product at Cymax Group.

The investment is a reflection and extension of Cymax Group's nearly two decades of industry experience. "We expect to see stronger conversion rates and a steep increase in repeat customers, ultimately driving additional revenue opportunities and growth for our partners."

In 2022, Cymax Group was recognized as a part of Team True North, a roster of Canada's highest potential tech companies tracking to $1 billion in annual revenue. In June 2023, the company was named a finalist for BC Tech's Excellence in Industry Innovation Award, an accolade that celebrates the impact of technology adoption and how it is changing the way that companies work.

About Cymax Group Technologies

Cymax Group Technologies is a leading eCommerce technology and logistics services platform for furniture vendors and retailers. Cymax Group leverages award-winning technology that maximizes the best of automation, optimization, and AI to simplify the complexities of eCommerce through its two products - Channel Gate and Freight Club. Visit www.cymaxgroup.com.

