Console & Associates, P.C.: Maximus Reports MOVEit Data Breach Exposing Between 8 and 11 Million Social Security Numbers

MARLTON, N.J, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 8 to 11 million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers, protected health information and other personally identifiable information were compromised when hackers accessed a MOVEit server belonging to Maximus, Inc. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Maximus breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 8 to 11 million consumers has been compromised. Now, their full names, Social Security numbers, protected health information, and other confidential information may be in the hands of criminals, putting them at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On July 26, 2023, Maximus, Inc. filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide. Maximus explained that the incident affected individuals who participated in various government programs. According to the notice, the data breach affected between 8 and 11 million people.

Maximus notes that the incident stemmed from a vulnerability in the MOVEit file-sharing application. Evidently, on May 31, 2023, the creator of MOVEit announced that the software suffered from a critical vulnerability allowing unauthorized actors to access MOVEit servers, including one belonging to Maximus.

The list of information that was exposed includes:

Full names,

Social Security numbers,

Protected health information ("PHI"), and

Other personally identifiable information.

If you receive a data breach notice from Maximus, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Maximus Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Maximus should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ .)

Maximus notes that it is providing affected consumers with free credit monitoring and identity restoration services. Anyone in receipt of a Maximus data breach letter should sign up for these services immediately; however, even credit monitoring and identity restoration services are insufficient to protect against the risk of identity theft.

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Maximus may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Maximus data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/maximus-data-breach-investigation/ .

