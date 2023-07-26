NBA Star Austin Reaves Debuts Rigorer AR1 Signature Shoe in "Ice Cream" Colorway in Partnership with Global Marketplace KICKS CREW

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of a multi-year partnership, global performance brand Rigorer and rising NBA star Austin Reaves will launch their first signature shoe, the AR1, on August 11th, 2023.

Austin Reaves's first signature shoe: Rigorer AR-1 (PRNewswire)

The debut "Ice Cream" special edition colorway will be priced at $100, limited to 2,000 pairs globally, and available exclusively at KICKS CREW and Rigorer.

The breakout Los Angeles Lakers star has worn Chinese sportswear brand Rigorer throughout the 2023 NBA regular season and playoffs. The long-term partnership is focused on providing high-quality performance basketball shoes at an affordable price point to a global audience.

"From growing up in Arkansas and being undrafted to now having my own signature shoe, this is a surreal moment for me," said Austin Reaves. "Working closely with the design team, the AR1 is all about maximizing performance and efficiency on the court. The AR1 not only matches my all-around game but is also adaptable to all players."

Ahead of the NBA season, the global launch of Austin's first signature shoe, the AR1 "Ice Cream", will be the first series to launch globally. The pastel pink and blue "Ice Cream" colorway – a signature for Rigorer, also pays homage to Austin's favorite summer treat while growing up in a small town in Arkansas. The inspiration is also evident in the specially designed box that includes two pairs of performance socks.

Austin Reaves' Rigorer AR 1 limited-edition (PRNewswire)

Engineered to excel, the AR1 features the latest performance technology inspired by Rigorer's journey in basketball.

Key features include:

Woven Cocoon Upper represents Austin's continuous growth; the cocoon-inspired upper offers breathability and lockdown support.

ShowTime Tech Foam Midsole encapsulated in an EVA foam. Rigorer's latest midsole was designed with players like Austin in mind, who prefer a low-court feel while receiving immediate energy return.

Bubble Lacing System – an innovative and never-before-seen bubble design utilized on the AR1's tongue, with encapsulated foam "bubbles" to eliminate lace bite for players.

Anti-Torsion TPU Plate made with a carbon fiber and nylon composition to enhance midfoot stability while performing lateral movements.

Anti-Slip Sole with an all-new, zone-patterned traction design engineered with anti-slip rubber for the ultimate court grip.

Front Sidewall TPU panels are utilized on the lateral sides to enhance forefoot lockdown and eliminate foot slippage.

Heel TPU to enhance heel stability when landing, preventing severe ankle injuries.

Anti-Skid Heel – an innovative lining within the heel collar to enhance heel lockdown and reduce injury.

To celebrate the launch of the first AR1 colorway, Rigorer and Reaves partnered with KICKS CREW to be the exclusive global launch partner leveraging the platform's reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide. The platform differs from other marketplaces by connecting authorized retailers and brands to its global audience, with a large majority from the US.

" Austin Reaves' Rigoerer AR1 aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the best products at competitive price points to our customers worldwide," said Ross Adrian Yip , Co-Founder and COO of KICKS CREW. "As a trusted global marketplace, we're excited to continue building partnerships with pioneering brands and athletes to showcase a unique selection of products to our fast growing community."

The AR1 "Ice Cream" will be released at 12pm ET / 9am PT on August 11th, 2023, with 2,000 pairs available exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and RIGORER.COM for $100 USD. Fans can sign up on the KICKS CREW AR1 event page for early access and a chance to win a free pair.

ABOUT AUSTIN REAVES

Austin Reaves is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He was born and raised in Arkansas, United States, and played college basketball for the Wichita State Shockers and the Oklahoma Sooners. Reaves signed a four-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

ABOUT RIGORER

Rigorer was founded by former Chinese CBA player Lin Chenyao in 2014, focusing on basketball footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's slogan is "There is Rigorer if there is a basketball court." Rigorer's basketball jerseys are ranked No. 1 in China in sales volume. Basketballs, basketball tights, socks, and protection gear are all in leading positions in China. From 2018 onwards, Rigorer became the official apparel and footwear partner of CUBAL, China's university basketball league. Thousands of college players wear Rigorer every year in the CUBAL. In 2022, NBA star Austin Reaves became the brand ambassador of Rigorer, taking Rigorer to an international level.

ABOUT KICKS CREW

Launched in January 2021, KICKS CREW is a trusted global platform with the broadest selection of sneakers and apparel. Unlike other marketplaces that facilitate individual sellers, KICKS CREW partners with only verified retailers and brands globally to ensure authenticity at the source. With a fast-growing global audience, KICKS CREW has partnered with the most significant sporting brands globally for direct product launches.

With world-class investor backing (Gobi Partners, AEF, and Pacific Century Group), we have been scaling our team with the best talent. In October 2022, KICKS CREW partnered with 6X All-Star and NBA Superstar Damian Lillard as an investor and the first CREW athlete.

