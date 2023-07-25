Tabula Rasa HealthCare Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The Company's financial results for the second quarter 2023 ended June 30, 2023, will be released after the close of the market Monday, August 7, 2023.

Those interested in participating via webcast in listen-only mode can access the event here. For participants who would like to participate via telephone, please register here to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that is required to access the call. A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast at the Investor Relations section of TRHC's website (ir.tabularasahealthcare.com) for 12 months.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) enables simplified and individualized care that improves the health of those we serve. We offer comprehensive pharmacy services that include personalized, precision medication management and delivery as well as a suite of clinical and business management tools that help health plans and at-risk provider groups optimize utilization and improve patient health. For more information, visit TRHC.

