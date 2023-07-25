RTX Reports Q2 2023 Results

RTX sales up 12 percent on growth across all segments; Guides higher on 2023 sales, tightens adjusted EPS* outlook and revises cash outlook; Agreement reached to divest Collins' actuation and flight control business

ARLINGTON, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) reported second quarter 2023 results.

Second quarter 2023

Sales of $18.3 billion , up 12 percent versus prior year including 13 percent organic growth*

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.90 , up 2 percent versus prior year, which included $0.39 of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges

Adjusted EPS* of $1.29 , up 11 percent versus prior year

Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $719 million ; Free cash flow* of $193 million

Company backlog of $185 billion ; including $73 billion of defense and $112 billion of commercial

Realized $70 million of incremental RTX gross cost synergies; achieving previous $1.5 billion target

Repurchased $596 million of RTX shares

Updates outlook for full year 2023

Sales of $73.0 - $74.0 billion , up from $72.0 - $73.0 billion

Adjusted EPS* of $4.95 - $5.05 , up from $4.90 - $5.05

Free cash flow* of approximately $4.3 billion , down from approximately $4.8 billion

Confirms share repurchase of $3.0 billion of RTX shares

"Accelerating demand in global commercial aerospace and strong defense spending allowed us to deliver 12 percent sales growth and increased operating profit year-over-year, with top-line growth across all RTX business units," said RTX Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes. "Based on the strong performance year-to-date and strong end-markets, we are raising our full year sales outlook and tightening our adjusted EPS* outlook. However, we are lowering our free cash flow* outlook to reflect the impact of an issue that has recently come to light, which will require Pratt & Whitney to remove certain engines from service for inspection earlier than expected. The continued safe operation of our fleet will always remain our number one priority."

Second quarter 2023

RTX reported second quarter sales of $18.3 billion, up 12 percent over the prior year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.90 was up 2 percent versus the prior year and included $0.39 of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges. This included $0.26 of acquisition accounting adjustments, an $0.08 charge related to an airline customer insolvency, $0.04 of restructuring and $0.01 related to segment and portfolio transformation costs. Adjusted EPS* of $1.29 was up 11 percent versus the prior year.

The company recorded net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners in the second quarter of $1.3 billion, up 2 percent versus the prior year, which included $568 million of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges. Adjusted net income* was $1.9 billion, up 10 percent versus prior year. Operating cash flow from continuing operations in the second quarter was $719 million. Capital expenditures were $526 million, resulting in free cash flow* of $193 million.

Pratt & Whitney Fleet Update

Unrelated to the company's second quarter earnings results, Pratt & Whitney has determined that a rare condition in powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection. This does not impact engines currently being produced.

As a result, the business anticipates that a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM engine fleet, which powers the A320neo, will require accelerated removals and inspections within the next nine to twelve months, including approximately 200 accelerated removals by mid-September of this year. The business is working to minimize operational impacts and support its customers. Management will provide additional detail on this matter during the earnings call.

Summary Financial Results – Continuing Operations Attributable to Common Shareowners







2nd Quarter ($ in millions, except EPS)

2023

2022 % Change Reported









Sales $ 18,315

$ 16,314 12 % Net Income $ 1,327

$ 1,304 2 % EPS $ 0.90

$ 0.88 2 %











Adjusted*









Sales $ 18,315

$ 16,314 12 % Net Income $ 1,895

$ 1,722 10 % EPS $ 1.29

$ 1.16 11 %











Operating Cash Flow from Continuing Operations $ 719

$ 1,286 (44) % Free Cash Flow*

$ 193

$ 807 (76) %

Backlog and Bookings

Backlog at the end of the second quarter was $185 billion, of which $112 billion was from commercial aerospace and $73 billion was from defense.

Notable defense bookings during the quarter included:

$2.0 billion for F135 production at Pratt & Whitney

$1.5 billion for F117 sustainment at Pratt & Whitney

$1.2 billion for AMRAAM production at Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD)

$1.1 billion of classified bookings at Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS)

$322 million for a diverse set of cyber defense services for federal and civil customers at RIS

$294 million of classified bookings at RMD

$265 million for Javelin production at RMD

$251 million for AIM-9X production at RMD

$237 million for CLEAVAR counter UAS production at RMD

Segment Results

The company's reportable segments are Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD). Future quarters will reflect the business unit realignment.

Collins Aerospace



2nd Quarter ($ in millions) 2023

2022 % Change Reported









Sales $ 5,850

$ 5,011 17 %

Operating Profit $ 821

$ 546 50 %

ROS 14.0 %

10.9 % 310 bps











Adjusted*









Sales $ 5,850

$ 5,011 17 %

Operating Profit $ 837

$ 617 36 %

ROS 14.3 %

12.3 % 200 bps

Collins Aerospace had second quarter 2023 sales of $5,850 million, up 17 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 29 percent increase in commercial aftermarket, a 14 percent increase in commercial OE, and a 5 percent increase in military. The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by strong demand across commercial aerospace end markets, which resulted in higher flight hours and higher OE production rates. The increase in military sales was driven primarily by higher development volume.

Collins Aerospace recorded operating profit of $821 million, up 50 percent versus the prior year. The increase in operating profit was primarily driven by higher sales volume and favorable mix, partially offset by higher production costs, as well as higher R&D and SG&A expenses. On an adjusted basis, operating profit* of $837 million was up 36 percent versus the prior year. Q2 2022 included a charge of $69 million associated with the disposition of two non-core businesses.

Pratt & Whitney



2nd Quarter ($ in millions) 2023

2022 % Change Reported









Sales $ 5,701

$ 4,969 15 %

Operating Profit $ 230

$ 302 (24) %

ROS 4.0 %

6.1 % (210) bps











Adjusted*









Sales $ 5,701

$ 4,969 15 %

Operating Profit $ 436

$ 303 44 %

ROS 7.6 %

6.1 % 150 bps

Pratt & Whitney had second quarter 2023 sales of $5,701 million, up 15 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 26 percent increase in commercial aftermarket and a 22 percent increase in commercial OE, which was partially offset by a 3 percent decrease in military sales. The increase in commercial sales was primarily due to higher shop visit volume and content, as well as higher engine deliveries and favorable mix across both Large Commercial Engines and Pratt & Whitney Canada. The decline in military sales was driven by the absence of the benefit of an F135 production contract award in Q2 2022, which was partially offset by higher F135 sustainment volume in Q2 2023.

Pratt & Whitney recorded operating profit of $230 million, down 24 percent versus the prior year. Q2 2023 operating profit included the impact of a charge related to a customer insolvency of $181 million. Excluding the impact of the customer insolvency, and other significant and/or non-recurring items, Pratt & Whitney recorded adjusted operating profit* of $436 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 44 percent versus the prior year. The increase in operating profit was primarily driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket sales and favorable large commercial OE mix, which partially offset higher production costs and higher R&D expenses.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space



2nd Quarter ($ in millions) 2023

2022 % Change Reported









Sales $ 3,655

$ 3,570 2 %

Operating Profit $ 291

$ 315 (8) %

ROS 8.0 %

8.8 % (80) bps











Adjusted*









Sales $ 3,655

$ 3,570 2 %

Operating Profit $ 297

$ 315 (6) %

ROS 8.1 %

8.8 % (70) bps

RIS had second quarter 2023 sales of $3,655 million, up 2 percent versus the prior year driven by higher sales from Sensing and Effects and Cyber and Services programs, which was partially offset by lower sales from Command, Control and Communications programs.

RIS recorded operating profit of $291 million, down 8 percent versus the prior year. The decrease in operating profit was driven by unfavorable mix and higher operating expenses, which more than offset improved productivity and drop through on higher volume. On an adjusted basis, operating profit* was down 6 percent versus the prior year.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense



2nd Quarter ($ in millions) 2023

2022 % Change Reported









Sales $ 4,000

$ 3,558 12 %

Operating Profit $ 415

$ 348 19 %

ROS 10.4 %

9.8 % 60 bps











Adjusted*









Sales $ 4,000

$ 3,558 12 %

Operating Profit $ 427

$ 348 23 %

ROS 10.7 %

9.8 % 90 bps

RMD had second quarter 2023 sales of $4,000 million, up 12 percent versus prior year. The increase in sales was primarily driven by higher volume in Air Power, Advanced Technology and Land Warfare & Air Defense programs.

RMD recorded operating profit of $415 million, up 19 percent versus the prior year. The increase in operating profit was driven by favorable net program efficiencies and drop through on higher volume, which was partially offset by unfavorable mix resulting from early stage production programs. RMD recorded adjusted operating profit* of $427 million, up 23 percent versus the prior year.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RTX's financial results conference call will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the company's website at www.rtx.com and will be available for replay following the call. The corresponding presentation slides will be available for downloading prior to the call.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

RTX Corporation ("RTX" or "the Company") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted segment operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding significant nonoperational items and/or significant operational items that may occur at irregular intervals (hereinafter referred to as "net significant and/or non-recurring items"). Organic sales represents the change in consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted operating profit (loss) represents operating profit (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted operating profit margin represents adjusted operating profit (loss) as a percentage of adjusted net sales. Adjusted segment operating profit (loss) represents the combined operating profit (loss) (a GAAP measure) of our business segments, excluding restructuring costs, and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted segment operating profit margin represents adjusted segment operating profit (loss) as a percentage of adjusted segment sales (the combined adjusted sales of our business segments). Acquisition accounting adjustments include the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions, the amortization of the property, plant and equipment fair value adjustment acquired through acquisitions, the amortization of customer contractual obligations related to loss making or below market contracts acquired, and goodwill impairment.

Adjusted net income represents net income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items. For the business segments, when applicable, adjustments of net sales similarly reflect continuing operations (a GAAP measure) excluding net significant and/or non-recurring items. Organic sales for the business segments similarly excludes the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions and divestitures, and net significant and/or non-recurring items, and adjustments of operating profit (loss) and operating profit margins (also referred to as return on sales ("ROS")) similarly reflect continuing operations, excluding restructuring, acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing RTX's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of RTX's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

When we provide our expectation for adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted segment operating profit margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures, as described above, generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity, and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide RTX Corporation ("RTX") management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid and are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," "objectives," "confident," "on track," "designed to" and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax payments and rates, research and development spending, cost savings, other measures of financial performance, potential future plans, strategies or transactions, credit ratings and net indebtedness, other anticipated benefits to RTX of its segment realignment, the merger (the "merger") between United Technologies Corporation ("UTC") and Raytheon Company ("Raytheon") or the spin-offs by UTC of Otis Worldwide Corporation and Carrier Global Corporation into separate independent companies (the "separation transactions") in 2020, or the UTC acquisition of Rockwell Collins in 2018, and other statements that are not solely historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of changes in economic, capital market and political conditions in the U.S. and globally, such as from the global sanctions and export controls with respect to Russia, and any changes therein, including related to financial market conditions, bank failures and other banking industry disruptions, fluctuations in commodity prices or supply (including energy supply), inflation, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, disruptions in global supply chain and labor markets, and geopolitical risks; (2) risks associated with U.S. government sales, including changes or shifts in defense spending due to budgetary constraints, spending cuts resulting from sequestration, a continuing resolution, a government shutdown, the debt ceiling or measures taken to avoid default, or otherwise, and uncertain funding of programs; (3) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, and performance of RTX advanced technologies and new products and services and the realization of the anticipated benefits (including our expected returns under customer contracts), as well as the challenges of operating in RTX's highly competitive industries; (4) risks relating to RTX's reliance on U.S. and non-U.S. suppliers and commodity markets, including the effect of sanctions, delays and disruptions in the delivery of materials and services to RTX or its suppliers and price increases; (5) risks relating to RTX international operations from, among other things, changes in trade policies and implementation of sanctions, foreign currency fluctuations, economic conditions, political factors, sales methods, and U.S. or local government regulations; (6) the condition of the aerospace industry; (7) the ability of RTX to attract, train and retain qualified personnel and maintain its culture and high ethical standards, and the ability of our personnel to continue to operate our facilities and businesses around the world; (8) risks relating to developments in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and the impact on RTX's business, supply chain, operations and the industries in which it operates, including the decrease in global air travel, and significant business disruptions; (9) the scope, nature, timing and challenges of managing acquisitions, investments, divestitures and other transactions, including the realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation, the assumption of liabilities and other risks and incurrence of related costs and expenses; (10) compliance with legal, environmental, regulatory and other requirements, including, among other things, export and import requirements such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, anti-bribery and anticorruption requirements, such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, industrial cooperation agreement obligations, and procurement and other regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which RTX and its businesses operate; (11) the outcome of pending, threatened and future legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies, including those related to U.S. government audits and disputes; (12) factors that could impact RTX's ability to engage in desirable capital-raising or strategic transactions, including its capital structure, levels of indebtedness, capital expenditures and research and development spending, and the availability of credit, credit market conditions including the cost of debt, and other factors; (13) uncertainties associated with the timing and scope of future repurchases by RTX of its common stock or declarations of cash dividends, which may be discontinued, accelerated, suspended or delayed at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (14) risks relating to realizing expected benefits from, incurring costs for, and successfully managing, the Company's segment realignment effective July 1, 2023, the merger, and other RTX strategic initiatives such as cost reduction, restructuring, digital transformation and other operational initiatives; (15) risks of additional tax exposures due to new tax legislation or other developments, in the U.S. and other countries in which RTX and its businesses operate; (16) risks relating to addressing the identified rare condition in powdered metal used to manufacture certain Pratt & Whitney engine parts that will require accelerated removals and inspections of a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM fleet, including the timing and costs relating thereto, as well as issues that could impact RTX product performance, including quality, reliability or durability (17) risks relating to a RTX product safety failure or other failure affecting RTX's or its customers' or suppliers' products or systems; (18) risks relating to cyber-attacks on RTX's information technology infrastructure, products, suppliers, customers and partners, threats to RTX facilities and personnel, as well as other events outside of RTX's control such as public health crises, damaging weather or other acts of nature; (19) the effect of changes in accounting estimates for our programs on our financial results; (20) the effect of changes in pension and other postretirement plan estimates and assumptions and contributions; (21) risks relating to an impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets; (22) the effects of climate change and changing climate-related regulations, customer and market demands, products and technologies; and (23) the intended qualification of (i) the merger as a tax-free reorganization and (ii) the separation transactions and other internal restructurings as tax-free to UTC and former UTC shareowners, in each case, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the reports of RTX, UTC and Raytheon on Forms S-4, 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and RTX assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



RTX Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations







Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Sales $ 18,315

$ 16,314

$ 35,529

$ 32,030 Costs and Expenses:















Cost of sales 14,518

12,856

28,163

25,416

Research and development 729

698

1,336

1,333

Selling, general and administrative 1,635

1,424

3,033

2,893

Total Costs and Expenses 16,882

14,978

32,532

29,642 Other income, net 25

17

113

45 Operating profit 1,458

1,353

3,110

2,433

Non-service pension income (447)

(474)

(891)

(954)

Interest expense, net 333

329

648

647 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,572

1,498

3,353

2,740

Income tax expense 213

160

513

276 Net income from continuing operations 1,359

1,338

2,840

2,464

Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from continuing operations 32

34

87

57 Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners 1,327

1,304

2,753

2,407 Loss from discontinued operations attributable to common shareowners —

—

—

(19) Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,327

$ 1,304

$ 2,753

$ 2,388

















Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Basic:















Income from continuing operations $ 0.91

$ 0.88

$ 1.89

$ 1.62

Loss from discontinued operations —

—

—

(0.01)

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 0.91

$ 0.88

$ 1.89

$ 1.61 Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Diluted:















Income from continuing operations $ 0.90

$ 0.88

$ 1.87

$ 1.61

Loss from discontinued operations —

—

—

(0.01)

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 0.90

$ 0.88

$ 1.87

$ 1.60

















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic shares 1,457.5

1,479.2

1,459.9

1,482.9

Diluted shares 1,468.7

1,489.6

1,471.5

1,493.7

RTX Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 (dollars in millions) Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Net Sales





















Collins Aerospace $ 5,850 $ 5,850

$ 5,011 $ 5,011

$ 11,431 $ 11,431

$ 9,835 $ 9,835 Pratt & Whitney 5,701 5,701

4,969 4,969

10,931 10,931

9,498 9,498 Raytheon Intelligence & Space 3,655 3,655

3,570 3,570

7,220 7,220

7,142 7,142 Raytheon Missiles & Defense 4,000 4,000

3,558 3,558

7,671 7,671

7,085 7,085 Total segments 19,206 19,206

17,108 17,108

37,253 37,253

33,560 33,560 Eliminations and other (891) (891)

(794) (794)

(1,724) (1,724)

(1,530) (1,530) Consolidated $ 18,315 $ 18,315

$ 16,314 $ 16,314

$ 35,529 $ 35,529

$ 32,030 $ 32,030























Operating Profit





















Collins Aerospace $ 821 $ 837

$ 546 $ 617

$ 1,615 $ 1,637

$ 986 $ 1,201 Pratt & Whitney 230 436

302 303

645 870

453 611 Raytheon Intelligence & Space 291 297

315 315

615 627

693 693 Raytheon Missiles & Defense 415 427

348 348

743 762

735 735 Total segments 1,757 1,997

1,511 1,583

3,618 3,896

2,867 3,240 Eliminations and other (60) (70)

(47) (47)

(47) (125)

(81) (87) Corporate expenses and other unallocated items (59) (28)

(42) (33)

(102) (68)

(178) (130) FAS/CAS operating adjustment 309 309

379 379

623 623

757 757 Acquisition accounting adjustments (489) —

(448) —

(982) —

(932) — Consolidated $ 1,458 $ 2,208

$ 1,353 $ 1,882

$ 3,110 $ 4,326

$ 2,433 $ 3,780























Segment Operating Profit Margin

















Collins Aerospace 14.0 % 14.3 %

10.9 % 12.3 %

14.1 % 14.3 %

10.0 % 12.2 % Pratt & Whitney 4.0 % 7.6 %

6.1 % 6.1 %

5.9 % 8.0 %

4.8 % 6.4 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space 8.0 % 8.1 %

8.8 % 8.8 %

8.5 % 8.7 %

9.7 % 9.7 % Raytheon Missiles & Defense 10.4 % 10.7 %

9.8 % 9.8 %

9.7 % 9.9 %

10.4 % 10.4 % Total segment 9.1 % 10.4 %

8.8 % 9.3 %

9.7 % 10.5 %

8.5 % 9.7 %

RTX Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 (dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,391

$ 6,220 Accounts receivable, net 9,903

9,108 Contract assets 12,970

11,534 Inventory, net 11,997

10,617 Other assets, current 5,654

4,964 Total current assets 45,915

42,443 Customer financing assets 2,457

2,603 Fixed assets, net 15,295

15,170 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,812

1,829 Goodwill 54,122

53,840 Intangible assets, net 36,234

36,823 Other assets 6,326

6,156 Total assets $ 162,161

$ 158,864







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity





Short-term borrowings $ 1,076

$ 625 Accounts payable 10,128

9,896 Accrued employee compensation 2,121

2,401 Other accrued liabilities 11,719

10,999 Contract liabilities 15,162

14,598 Long-term debt currently due 1,554

595 Total current liabilities 41,760

39,114 Long-term debt 32,723

30,694 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,570

1,586 Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations 4,579

4,807 Other long-term liabilities 7,442

8,449 Total liabilities 88,074

84,650 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 31

36 Shareowners' Equity:





Common stock 38,206

37,911 Treasury stock (16,713)

(15,530) Retained earnings 52,489

52,269 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,502)

(2,018) Total shareowners' equity 72,480

72,632 Noncontrolling interest 1,576

1,546 Total equity 74,056

74,178 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 162,161

$ 158,864

RTX Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating Activities:













Net income from continuing operations $ 1,359

$ 1,338

$ 2,840

$ 2,464 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash flows provided by

(used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 1,044

999

2,078

2,013 Deferred income tax benefit (371)

(546)

(700)

(1,147) Stock compensation cost 112

109

212

212 Net periodic pension and other postretirement income (390)

(354)

(778)

(714) Change in:













Accounts receivable 263

(1,346)

(699)

(790) Contract assets (232)

(306)

(1,430)

(525) Inventory (602)

(446)

(1,322)

(1,033) Other current assets (108)

(72)

(634)

(353) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (639)

2,425

(149)

2,109 Contract liabilities 32

(259)

255

(309) Other operating activities, net 251

(256)

183

(165) Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations 719

1,286

(144)

1,762 Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (526)

(479)

(1,046)

(918) Dispositions of businesses, net of cash transferred —

53

—

88 Customer financing assets receipts (payments), net 14

12

42

(7) Increase in other intangible assets (160)

(103)

(314)

(185) Receipts (payments) from settlements of derivative contracts, net 58

(118)

45

(151) Other investing activities, net (9)

17

71

37 Net cash flows used in investing activities from continuing operations (623)

(618)

(1,202)

(1,136) Financing Activities:













Issuance of long-term debt 3

—

2,974

— Repayment of long-term debt (3)

(2)

(3)

(2) Change in commercial paper, net 897

—

470

— Change in other short-term borrowings, net (46)

(23)

(24)

(17) Dividends paid on common stock (844)

(798)

(1,634)

(1,543) Repurchase of common stock (596)

(1,036)

(1,158)

(1,779) Other financing activities, net (39)

(23)

(157)

(286) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations (628)

(1,882)

468

(3,627) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations 18

(35)

19

(20) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (514)

(1,249)

(859)

(3,021) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 5,946

6,081

6,291

7,853 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 5,432

4,832

5,432

4,832 Less: Restricted cash, included in Other assets, current and Other assets 41

65

41

65 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,391

$ 4,767

$ 5,391

$ 4,767

RTX Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Collins Aerospace













Net sales $ 5,850

$ 5,011

$ 11,431

$ 9,835 Operating profit $ 821

$ 546

$ 1,615

$ 986 Restructuring (5)

(2)

(8)

(5) Segment and portfolio transformation costs (11)

—

(14)

— Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (2) —

—

—

(141) Charges associated with disposition of businesses —

(69)

—

(69) Adjusted operating profit $ 837

$ 617

$ 1,637

$ 1,201 Adjusted operating profit margin 14.3 %

12.3 %

14.3 %

12.2 % Pratt & Whitney













Net sales $ 5,701

$ 4,969

$ 10,931

$ 9,498 Operating profit $ 230

$ 302

$ 645

$ 453 Restructuring (25)

(1)

(44)

(3) Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (2) —

—

—

(155) Charges related to a customer insolvency (1) (181)

—

(181)

— Adjusted operating profit $ 436

$ 303

$ 870

$ 611 Adjusted operating profit margin 7.6 %

6.1 %

8.0 %

6.4 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space













Net sales $ 3,655

$ 3,570

$ 7,220

$ 7,142 Operating profit $ 291

$ 315

$ 615

$ 693 Restructuring (5)

—

(5)

— Segment and portfolio transformation costs (1)

—

(7)

— Adjusted operating profit $ 297

$ 315

$ 627

$ 693 Adjusted operating profit margin 8.1 %

8.8 %

8.7 %

9.7 % Raytheon Missiles & Defense













Net sales $ 4,000

$ 3,558

$ 7,671

$ 7,085 Operating profit $ 415

$ 348

$ 743

$ 735 Restructuring (12)

—

(19)

— Adjusted operating profit $ 427

$ 348

$ 762

$ 735 Adjusted operating profit margin 10.7 %

9.8 %

9.9 %

10.4 % Eliminations and Other













Net sales $ (891)

$ (794)

$ (1,724)

$ (1,530) Operating profit (loss) $ (60)

$ (47)

$ (47)

$ (81) Gain on sale of land —

—

68

— Charges related to a customer insolvency (1) 10

—

10

— Impairment charges and reserve adjustments related to Russia sanctions (2) —

—

—

6 Adjusted operating loss $ (70)

$ (47)

$ (125)

$ (87) Corporate expenses and other unallocated items













Operating loss $ (59)

$ (42)

$ (102)

$ (178) Restructuring (21)

(9)

(22)

(48) Segment and portfolio transformation costs (10)

—

(12)

— Adjusted operating loss $ (28)

$ (33)

$ (68)

$ (130) FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment













Operating profit $ 309

$ 379

$ 623

$ 757 Acquisition Accounting Adjustments













Operating loss $ (489)

$ (448)

$ (982)

$ (932) Acquisition accounting adjustments (489)

(448)

(982)

(932) Adjusted operating profit $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — RTX Consolidated













Net sales $ 18,315

$ 16,314

$ 35,529

$ 32,030 Operating profit $ 1,458

$ 1,353

$ 3,110

$ 2,433 Restructuring (68)

(12)

(98)

(56) Acquisition accounting adjustments (489)

(448)

(982)

(932) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Operating profit above (193)

(69)

(136)

(359) Adjusted operating profit $ 2,208

$ 1,882

$ 4,326

$ 3,780

(1) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes a net pre-

tax charge of $0.2 billion related to a customer insolvency during the second quarter of 2023. The charge primarily relates to Contract

assets and Customer financing assets exposures with the customer. Management has determined that the nature and significance of the

charge is considered unusual and, therefore not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (2) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items in the table above for the six months ended June 30, 2022 includes a net pre-tax charge

of $0.3 billion related to the impact of the sanctions imposed upon Russia in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, primarily

consisting of charges related to increased estimates for credit losses on both our accounts receivables and contract assets, inventory

reserves, impairment of customer financing assets for products under lease and contract fulfillment costs, and recognition of supplier

obligations. Management has determined that these items are directly attributable to the sanctions, incremental to similar costs (or

income) incurred for reasons other than the sanctions and not expected to recur, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing

operational performance.

RTX Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners $ 1,327

$ 1,304

$ 2,753

$ 2,407 Total Restructuring (68)

(12)

(98)

(56) Total Acquisition accounting adjustments (489)

(448)

(982)

(932) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Operating profit (193)

(69)

(136)

(359) Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Non-service Pension Income













Non-service pension restructuring —

—

(2)

5 Tax effect of restructuring and net significant and/or non-recurring items above 165

111

266

293 Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Noncontrolling Interest













Noncontrolling interest share of customer insolvency charges 17

—

17

— Noncontrolling interest share of certain Russia sanction charges —

—

—

11 Less: Impact on net income attributable to common shareowners (568)

(418)

(935)

(1,038) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners $ 1,895

$ 1,722

$ 3,688

$ 3,445















Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.90

$ 0.88

$ 1.87

$ 1.61 Impact on Diluted Earnings Per Share (0.39)

(0.28)

(0.64)

(0.70) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.29

$ 1.16

$ 2.51

$ 2.31















Effective Tax Rate 13.5 %

10.7 %

15.3 %

10.1 % Impact on Effective Tax Rate (2.8) %

(2.7) %

(1.7) %

(3.8) % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 16.3 %

13.4 %

17.0 %

13.9 %

RTX Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Segment Operating Profit Margin and Adjusted Segment Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Sales $ 18,315

$ 16,314

$ 35,529

$ 32,030 Reconciliation to segment net sales:













Eliminations and other 891

794

1,724

1,530 Segment Net Sales $ 19,206

$ 17,108

$ 37,253

$ 33,560















Operating Profit $ 1,458

$ 1,353

$ 3,110

$ 2,433 Operating Profit Margin 8.0 %

8.3 %

8.8 %

7.6 % Reconciliation to segment operating profit:













Eliminations and other 60

47

47

81 Corporate expenses and other unallocated items 59

42

102

178 FAS/CAS operating adjustment (309)

(379)

(623)

(757) Acquisition accounting adjustments 489

448

982

932 Segment Operating Profit $ 1,757

$ 1,511

$ 3,618

$ 2,867 Segment Operating Profit Margin 9.1 %

8.8 %

9.7 %

8.5 % Reconciliation to adjusted segment operating profit:













Restructuring (47)

(3)

(76)

(8) Net significant and/or non-recurring items (193)

(69)

(202)

(365) Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $ 1,997

$ 1,583

$ 3,896

$ 3,240 Adjusted Segment Operating Profit Margin 10.4 %

9.3 %

10.5 %

9.7 %

RTX Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Quarter Ended June 30,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2023

2022 Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 719

$ 1,286 Capital expenditures (526)

(479) Free cash flow $ 193

$ 807









Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2023

2022 Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ (144)

$ 1,762 Capital expenditures (1,046)

(918) Free cash flow $ (1,190)

$ 844

*Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted segment operating profit (loss) and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. When we provide our expectation for adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations and expected cash flow from operations) is not available without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of items for exclusion from the GAAP measure (such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures and other structural changes). We are unable to address the probable significance of this information, the variability of which may have a significant impact on future GAAP results. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

