RAVEN INDIGENOUS CAPITAL PARTNERS INVESTS $3.2 MILLION IN TRIBAL DIAGNOSTICS, A NATIVE AMERICAN-OWNED MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS LABORATORY

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Raven Indigenous Capital Partners announced today an investment into Tribal Diagnostics, a Native American-owned high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory serving medical providers in and around Indian Country. The USD $3.2 million investment will fund growth into new markets, lab service innovations, and increased hiring. Tribal Diagnostics is growing to meet the needs of more clients in more locations.

Raven Indigenous Capital Partners is working to build a vibrant Native American economy in the US by investing more than USD $30 million into Native American, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian-owned businesses over the next three years. (CNW Group/Raven Indigenous Capital Partners Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Tribal Diagnostics is improving healthcare for Native and non-Native communities by providing affordable access to high-quality diagnostic testing. We are thrilled to work with Raven Indigenous Capital Partners to fulfill our mission of improving health outcomes in Indian Country."

- Cory Littlepage, Founder and CEO, Tribal Diagnostics

The Tribal Diagnostics team has first-hand knowledge of the impact of the health crisis in Indian Country and is bringing quality and innovative healthcare solutions to where it is needed most. There is a strong alignment between Tribal Diagnostics' commitment to improving community health outcomes in Indian Country and beyond and Raven's commitment to bettering the health and wellbeing of Indigenous Peoples.

"Our team, like so many in Indian Country, have been personally impacted by the healthcare epidemic so we are passionate about being a part of this solution. We are Native and we are trusted partners in Indian Country."

- Cory Littlepage, Founder and CEO, Tribal Diagnostics

Raven has a growing investment team based in the US who are familiar with the unique challenges and opportunities Native American entrepreneurs face. The Raven team combines full-cycle principal investing experience, cultural understanding and knowledge, capacity-building expertise, and deep networks with trust-based relationships in Indigenous communities.

"Raven Indigenous Capital Partners is excited and proud to partner with Tribal Diagnostics, an innovative and high-performing Native-owned business that works to improve community health outcomes across the nation."

- Garry McBerryhill, US Market Lead, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners

About Raven Indigenous Capital Partners

Established in 2018, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners is an Indigenous-led and owned venture capital firm headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Raven works in partnership with Native American, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian-owned enterprises to accelerate their success by providing access to capital and a community of support within an Indigenous cultural framework. Ultimately, Raven aims to achieve a positive and lasting impact on Indigenous economies.

About Tribal Diagnostics

Tribal Diagnostics is a Native American-owned diagnostics laboratory offering hundreds of laboratory tests related to diabetes, heart disease, substance abuse, infectious disease as well as other disease states. With a focus on bettering health outcomes across the nation, Tribal Diagnostics provides tribal and non-tribal physicians and patients affordable access to laboratory tests needed to make knowledgeable decisions about treatment and prevention of disease. Visit tribaldiagnostics.com to learn more.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as investment advice, or an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. Investing in the exempt market has significant risk. You should be aware of these risks, and as appropriate, consult with appropriate financial professionals to support your decision-making processes.

