Practice Better Acquires That Clean Life, Combining Nutrition Guidance and Management for Health and Wellness Professionals

The acquisition will enable Practice Better to enhance the suite of tools it provides health and wellness professionals to help their clients live better.

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Better , a leading, all-in-one practice management software platform for health and wellness professionals, announced today that it has acquired That Clean Life , a Toronto-based nutrition planning software for health and wellness professionals. The acquisition will allow Practice Better customers to seamlessly integrate nutrition planning and healthy eating into the workflows of customers and care plans for clients. This move bolsters Practice Better's practice management platform that empowers health and wellness professionals to help clients live better.

The decision for Practice Better to acquire That Clean Life stemmed from a considerable opportunity to serve their collective communities which was reinforced by customer demand. "It's always exciting when we can listen to our customers' feedback and solve their challenges. This acquisition will allow us to integrate our products, culture and teams to provide an integrated platform that will empower our customers to help their clients live better lives," said Kim Walsh, CEO of Practice Better. "This is a huge step towards our strategic vision to become the all-in-one platform and community of choice for health and wellness professionals and puts us in a differentiated position to fuel our next phase of growth".

"One size does not fit all when it comes to nutrition," said Abigail Keeso, Co-founder of That Clean Life. "Personalized nutrition is the future, and we're beyond excited to join the Practice Better team to make it even easier for health and wellness professionals to deliver sustainable nutrition guidance and improve patient outcomes."

Earlier this year, Practice Better closed a $27M investment led by Five Elms Capital that was intended to support the company as it enters its next phase of growth. In the same month, Practice Better hired Kate O'Brien as its Head of People and Kim Walsh stepped in as the new CEO of the company.

"At Five Elms, we believe in partnering with, and investing in, software companies that users love. The Practice Better team is on a mission to enhance the experience for health and wellness providers and individuals, and we believe nutrition is a core tenant of how we can help create change in client outcomes," said Austin Gideon, Principal at Five Elms. "We are thrilled to help facilitate the combination of the teams and products at Practice Better and That Clean Life, and are excited for our customers to experience all of the ways we will be enhancing our product offering."

About Practice Better

Practice Better is a leading all-in-one practice management software solution transforming how health & wellness professionals run their practices and support their clients. The company serves 10,000+ customers in over 70+ countries across the globe and processes hundreds of millions annually in payments on behalf of customers. Over 65% of its customers' growth comes from word of mouth and referrals, and the company has recorded a 300% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since launch. In addition to supporting thousands of nutrition-focused practitioners and coaches, Practice Better has seen incredible adoption from other verticals within the health and wellness space including naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, mental health therapists, and other wellness professionals. Its platform empowers wellness professionals to streamline admin work, engage clients, and scale their practices beyond the traditional 1:1 model. Its consistent, best-in-class NPS score and organic growth from word-of-mouth referrals are a testament to its happy customers.

About That Clean Life

That Clean Life is nutrition planning software that empowers health and wellness professionals to provide personalized nutrition guidance to their clients. The company serves thousands of high-performance customers across the world. Nutrition planning should be flexible based on the client's unique needs and That Clean Life enables their community of health and wellness professionals to deliver a truly personalized nutrition experience with ease. For more information, visit thatcleanlife.com.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a leading growth investor in world-class software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Five Elms maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in the best software platforms globally. For more information, visit fiveelms.com .

