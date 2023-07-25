The No.9 UniFirst Chevy driven by Chase Elliott makes its final NASCAR appearance of 2023 this weekend in Richmond

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and five-time Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott, will be hitting the track for its third and final appearance of the 2023 season on Sunday, July 30 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised on USA Network.

Chase Elliott talking to Alan Gustafson on the track. (PRNewswire)

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, serves as the primary sponsor of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team for three races throughout the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. As the Official Workwear Provider for Hendrick Motorsports, UniFirst also supplies work clothing and uniforms to the team and its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

"We're excited to see the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy in its 2023 season finale," said David Katz, UniFirst Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "A huge shoutout to Chase and the entire No. 9 team for delivering another thrilling year of NASCAR racing. We're excited to continue our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, Chase, and the entire No. 9 team."

Elliott heads into Richmond this weekend with five top-five finishes at the .75-mile track, most recently placing fifth in this event last year. "The No. 9 team is going to do our best to stay out of trouble and get those green and white colors out front at Richmond," said Elliott. "I hope we can put on a good show for all the fans and everyone at UniFirst."

This season, Elliott has already made history, being named one of the newest additions to the prestigious list of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers. The 2023 season also marks the seventh year of UniFirst's partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and the third consecutive season sponsoring the No. 9 team.

For more information, visit https://unifirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (297) and laps led (more than 77,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

