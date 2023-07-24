INTERNATIONAL COACHING FEDERATION ANNOUNCES LHH AND EZRA CLIENT ASTRAZENECA AS COACHING IMPACT AWARD WINNER

ICF's 2023 award program recognizes the best of professional coaching organizations, individual coaches, and coaching educators, with AstraZeneca announced as the Distinguished Organization winner

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LHH, a leading integrated talent solutions provider and global business unit of The Adecco Group, and EZRA, a leading virtual coaching provider powered by LHH, today announced that joint coaching client AstraZeneca has been named a winner of The International Coaching Federation (ICF)'s inaugural ICF Coaching Impact Awards. Recognized for excellence in the field of professional coaching, AstraZeneca has won the Distinguished Organization award for demonstrating the positive impacts of coaching on its workforce with support from LHH and EZRA's coaching-specific solutions.

Having partnered for the last three years to provide AstraZeneca with integrated leadership development and coaching solutions, LHH and EZRA have helped the professional transformation of employees across the organization by training managers to adopt a coaching mindset. Combining LHH's 55 years of leadership and innovation in the talent development sector with EZRA's highly individualized and scalable coaching offerings, the solution providers were able to craft tailored programs to guide AstraZeneca's managers as they instill an organization-wide culture of learning and growth, further hone their own coaching capabilities and seamlessly integrate coaching conversations into everyday employee interactions.

"As the world of work continues to undergo rapid change, coaching has become an essential tool for both leaders and workers as they look to navigate new challenges and refresh their skills to remain as resilient and adaptable as possible to meet the current moment," said Marie Shaw, LHH's Global Strategic Solutions Partner. "We are incredibly proud of our work with AstraZeneca, particularly when it comes to the coaching culture we've helped build over the last few years, and view this award as a true testament to the transformational powers of coaching and leadership development overall."

Leveraging EZRA's programs to provide individualized, one-on-one leadership coaching, AstraZeneca has successfully built a coaching model that takes specific organizational goals into account as well as the challenges of today's fast-shifting landscape. This model of coaching delivery has resulted in success across EZRA's client base, enabling them to realize positive organizational change at scale that's rooted in behavioral science.

"In times of uncertainty, workers are looking for leaders that not only see and treat them like individuals but also inspire confidence both in the short and long-term," said Jennifer Fickeler, EZRA's Head of Coaching Center of Excellence. "Coaching can help managers respond to the current moment with compassion and agility, maintaining a positive relationship with their workforce and retaining valuable talent. We're so proud of the measurable impact our team has had working with AstraZeneca and hope it inspires other organizations to make similar investments in their workforces going forward."

For more information about ICF awards, visit coachingfederation.org/awards .

About LHH

LHH is an integrated talent solutions provider helping people, teams, and organizations prepare for what's next in the future of work. Through Career Transition & Mobility, Leadership Development, and Recruitment Solutions, our end-to-end offerings allow us to work across the entire talent journey to help future-proof organizations and careers all over the world.

With over 8,000 colleagues and coaches spanning 60 countries worldwide, LHH combines global infrastructure with industry-leading technology and local expertise to help more than 15,000 organizations and nearly 500,000 candidates each year.

LHH is a global business unit of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About EZRA

A leading global virtual coaching provider, EZRA delivers individualized leadership coaching to advance and develop workers at every level – because coaching should be accessible to everyone, not just to the C-suite. Through its global network of over 950 world-class accredited coaches, EZRA has already helped thousands of companies and teams across 131 countries quantifiably improve performance, employee retention, and promotion rates. Companies using EZRA today include AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola, General Electric, Kraft Heinz, Microsoft and Spotify. EZRA was established in 2019 and operates within The Adecco Group and LHH families.

Media Contact: Sachin Persaud, PR Manager, sachin.persaud@helloezra.com

About the International Coaching Federation

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 50,000-plus members located in more than 150 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching.

View original content:

SOURCE LHH