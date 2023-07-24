ALLISON ALLEN JOINS TRANSWESTERN AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

HOUSTON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transwestern announces Allison Allen has been named Chief Human Resources Officer, charged with crafting and executing a robust human capital strategy that aligns workforce management with Transwestern's overarching business objectives for its five integrated companies. In this role, Allen will tap into the strengths that have established the firm as a best place to work while identifying and implementing best practices that drive professional growth, maximize talent assets, and promote collaboration among a skilled, engaged, diverse workforce.

"To elevate a high-performance organization and achieve our greatest potential, we must continually ask how we can best support and develop our most important resource: our people," said Larry P. Heard, CEO of Transwestern.

He continued, "Over the past 45 years, entrepreneurship, innovation and unsurpassed service have fueled our success. Allison's experience optimizing talent at world-class companies will help us ensure Transwestern's growth, whether measured by market coverage, service offerings or investor relationships. We recently launched the boldest transformation plan in our firm's history, and Allison's role will be pivotal in bringing our vision to fruition."."

Allen joins Transwestern from Orchard Global, where she served as the asset management firm's Chief Human Resources Officer. Previously, she spent 19 years with Ernst & Young (EY), assuming roles of increasing responsibility, and ultimately leading a Center of Excellence delivering wide-ranging operational efficiencies as well as a Talent function focused on modernizing structure and processes within the Americas. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, Allen was named to the Top 50 Women Leaders of Houston list by Women We Admire in 2022.

"I am proud to join an organization as well-regarded as Transwestern and impressed with the comprehensive, purposeful growth trajectory leadership has put in motion," said Allen. "Ensuring team members understand the role they play in the firm's success, and positioning them to perform at the highest level, is both a challenge and a privilege. When everyone at Transwestern excels personally and professionally, our value proposition speaks for itself."

Within the past two years, the Transwestern enterprise has expanded its platform with the addition of ROH, a dedicated hospitality company, and Transwestern Ventures, which focuses on opportunistic investment. Also during this period, Transwestern launched a national Laboratory + Life Sciences advisory group, opened an office in the Carolinas, and acquired three companies that dramatically expanded its Midwest asset services portfolio and national tenant advisory capabilities.

Allen succeeds former Chief Human Resources Officer Colleen Dolan, who joined Transwestern in 2000 and is retiring after a distinguished 43-year career in human resources leadership.

