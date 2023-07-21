ChenMed Appoints Steve Nelson President

MIAMI, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, one of the nation's leading primary care providers focused on serving seniors, announced that Steve Nelson has been named President of the company effective August 1, 2023.

Steve Nelson, President, ChenMed (PRNewswire)

"Steve's leadership experience will best position the company to achieve our ultimate goal of transforming health care."

In his new role, Nelson will lead the day-to-day management and operations of the ChenMed family of brands (Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center and IntuneHealth®), which offer concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to seniors in historically disadvantaged communities.

The combined organization operates more than 125 senior medical centers in 15 states, holding true to the founding principle that James Chen, M.D., Ph.D., established more than 30 years ago that underserved seniors should have access to VIP primary care to keep them healthy and out of the hospital.

"Steve's leadership experience will best position the company to achieve our ultimate goal of transforming health care for the better by serving more seniors in more places. It will enable us to leverage his exemplary track record and skill set to accelerate the impact of this transformational business," said Chris Chen, M.D., ChenMed CEO.

"I'm honored to help lead this organization and to pursue a founder-inspired strategy to steer and grow the company toward a distinctive future," said Steve Nelson, ChenMed's incoming President. "The Chen family's vision and goals have already improved the lives of thousands of seniors who had never experienced the quality of primary and coordinated health care that they deserve. We intend to build on and expand the reach of the exceptional health outcomes and experiences the Chen family has delivered to its patients, while offering the best possible environment for our teams, and achieving sustainable business results."

Prior to joining ChenMed, Nelson served as Co-Chairman and CEO of Duly Health and Care, one of the largest multispecialty independent provider groups in the U.S. Earlier in his career, he led UnitedHealthcare as CEO, contributing to its status as the largest Medicare Advantage business nationally, and driving efforts that increased employee engagement and customer satisfaction.

About ChenMed:

ChenMed is a privately owned medical and technology company that delivers high-touch, personalized, and coordinated primary care that can help Medicare-eligible seniors enjoy better health. The company operates more than 125 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named one of Fortune's 2020 "Change the World" companies, twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to communities that have not had access to high quality healthcare. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center and IntuneHealth®. Its leading value-based, healthcare technology organization, Curity™, was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by ComputerWorld.

ChenMed logo (PRNewsfoto/ChenMed) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChenMed