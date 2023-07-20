Quantum Metric broadens Atlas capabilities to support customer experiences across digital and beyond.

New features hasten insight discovery, increase visibility and incorporate offline data to empower users based on role and use case.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , the customer-driven digital analytics platform, today announced new features designed to enhance visibility of the entire customer experience, including expanded capabilities for Atlas. Outcome driven navigation, built-in KPI alerting and persona-based analysis overlays, will further Atlas' library of step-by-step, industry-focused guides that empower organizations to monitor, diagnose and optimize the most business critical digital experiences.

Quantum Metric (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Metric) (PRNewswire)

"Digital experiences are complex due to the rise of omnichannel and customer expectations for seamless journeys," said Kartik Chandryana, CPO of Quantum Metric. "To effectively understand customers' pain or delight, it is essential to visualize their entire experience, encompassing both digital and non-digital aspects, and analyzing data based on the role and perspective of the person actually building the experience. Atlas is already revolutionizing how digital brands approach customer experiences by providing insights for each micro experience, and with its latest features, users gain enhanced capabilities to understand and improve customer understanding faster than ever before."

Deepen analysis with new enhancements for Atlas guides.

Following the release of Atlas earlier this year, Quantum Metric has introduced a suite of new features designed to further enhance the ease and accessibility of Atlas' guided approach to digital analytics. New features include:

Outcome oriented navigation - Evolving navigation into customized workspaces comprising guides and dashboards that serve a user's particular industry and use case.

KPI alerting built into guides - Configuring AI-driven alerts for the top KPIs in each and every guide downloaded.

Lenses for guides - Persona-based analysis overlays that provide a bridge into the rest of the Quantum Metric platform by connecting guides to analysis features and segmentation.

Quantum Metric has also introduced new sets of guides for industries including gaming , wealth management and healthcare . This expands the already vast library of guides designed to serve a wide variety of industries and use cases.

Build a complete picture of the customer experience with data enrichment.

Complementing the most complete first-party data set available to digital teams today, Quantum Metric's data enrichment capabilities will enable users to incorporate customer interactions and behavior that occur outside of their digital footprint. With data enrichment, customers can reduce unnecessary calls to a support center, optimize drive in-store purchases, predict and improve VOC scores and more.

In-depth mobile analytics with support for Flutter frameworks.

Quantum Metric now also offers the most advanced support for apps built on the Flutter mobile framework. Quantum Metric's Flutter SDK provides replay fidelity that captures a true customer perspective at a specific point in time and enables users to visualize 100% of mobile customer experiences.

Quantum Metric's latest product features were previewed to customers during its Summer Launch event held on July 19. For more information on the Quantum Metric platform visit: quantummetric.com

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the customer-centered digital analytics platform for today's leading organizations. Providing a simplified approach to monitor, diagnose and optimize the digital journeys that matter most, the Quantum Metric platform offers in-depth customer understanding, quantified and tied to core business objectives. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 40% of the world's internet users, supporting global brands across every industry to get to the heart of their customer, with greater speed and efficiency. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com .

