Trend Introduces Optimized Security for Endpoints, Servers, and Cloud Workloads to Cybersecurity Platform

Single platform delivery designed to consolidate protection, detection, and response and streamline IT and security operations

DALLAS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced Trend Vision One™ – Endpoint Security, the latest offering in its next-generation cybersecurity platform, which unifies prevention, detection, and response for user endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and data centers. This comprehensive solution aims to support customers throughout their IT modernization.

Trend Vision One™ – Endpoint Security helps IT and security organizations stop threats faster and take control of risk.

To learn more about Trend Vision One – Endpoint Security, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/one-platform.html

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend Micro: "Surging IT complexity is placing unprecedented demand on teams and providing determined adversaries with more opportunity to infiltrate an ever-expanding attack surface. In response to this challenge, our customers want to simplify security without compromising effectiveness. Trend Vision One – Endpoint Security is a direct answer to this need, helping IT and security organizations stop threats faster and take control of risk."

By leveraging the consolidated power of Trend Vision One™, customers gain access to powerful attack surface risk management, cross-layer protection, and leading XDR capabilities to streamline and harmonize security operations while simultaneously enhancing protection, scalability, and performance. This approach enables security teams to holistically manage the attack surface, including and extending beyond the endpoint to achieve faster, more accurate threat defense and risk mitigation.

Trend Vision One – Endpoint Security is built on market-leading capabilities. With a consistent history of endpoint security success, Trend has earned Leader recognition in every Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms since 2002*1.

Trend has also ranked as the top provider for Cloud Workload Security Market Share (IDC) for an impressive five consecutive years.

By bringing industry-leading and context-rich visibility for user endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads to the platform, security organizations can significantly streamline operations:

Consolidate products, enhance visibility, and improve correlation : According to Gartner* 2 , "A recent Gartner survey found that 75% of organizations are pursuing security vendor consolidation in 2022, up from 29% in 2020." Minimize the cost and complexity associated with cybersecurity tool spread by consolidating point products and integrating user endpoint, server, and cloud workload security — reducing IT operation inefficiency and alert fatigue and closing exploitable security gaps while benefiting from high-fidelity detection and response alerting.





Optimize and customize hybrid IT protection : Leverage specialized security features designed and optimized for physical servers, virtual machines, and cloud workloads.





Improve the IT and SecOps workflow : Access prevention, detection, and response capabilities at your fingertips — including ransomware rollback, predictive machine learning, device control, host-based intrusion prevention, application control, file integrity monitoring, log inspection, and generative AI support — to accelerate and connect SecOps and IT Ops goals.





Reduce risk and pre-empt attacks: Proactively quantify and reduce endpoint and cross-layer risk with complete attack surface risk management (ASRM) with native network, cloud, and email data ingestion.

Trend Vision One provides security for every layer of an organization's diverse IT infrastructure, including endpoint, servers, email, cloud services, networks, 5G, and OT (operational technology).

With centralized visibility and policy management for all endpoint types, this latest development provides comprehensive protection, detection, and response (EDR) for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems, whether on-premises or in the cloud, from within a single, user-friendly console.

Jason Cradit, CIO, CTO at Summit Carbon Solutions: "With the company's environment being 100% in the cloud, having a solid understanding of the cloud was incredibly important. We needed a partner that could grow with us in a multi-cloud environment and move as fast as we needed them to while also providing us with a sense of peace that we are secure. Trend Vision One enables us to see and track a threat from potential to attack."

Trend Vision One is now available on AWS Marketplace. Designed to seamlessly integrate into AWS environments, Trend Vision One offers a cybersecurity platform with a focus on empowering organizations to safeguard their cloud workloads. The platform provides advanced threat detection capabilities and in-depth insights, ensuring a resilient defense against evolving digital threats.

For more detail, please visit AWS Marketplace:

https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-u2in6sa3igl7c?sr=0-10&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (Peter Firstbrook et al., December 31 2022)

*2 Gartner, Emerging Tech: The Impact of Emerging Trends on Security Solution Demand (Rustam Malik, October 7 2022)

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central Visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Trend Micro logo (PRNewsfoto/Trend Micro Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated