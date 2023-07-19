SK-II UNVEILS SKIN AGING DISCOVERIES AT THE WORLD CONGRESS OF DERMATOLOGY 2023 AND INAUGURATES THE PITERA™ SCIENCE EXPERT PANEL

SK-II UNVEILS SKIN AGING DISCOVERIES AT THE WORLD CONGRESS OF DERMATOLOGY 2023 AND INAUGURATES THE PITERA™ SCIENCE EXPERT PANEL

SK-II debuts new science and innovations at the World Congress of Dermatology 2023

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushing the boundaries of skin aging science and innovations, global prestige skincare brand SK-II debuts new skin aging discoveries and innovations and inaugurates its first PITERA™ Science Expert Panel with some of the world's leading dermatologists.

SK-II’s first-ever PITERA™ Science Expert Panel L-R: Dr. Gaku Tsuji, Dr. Xiang Lei Hong, Dr. Wu Yan, and Dr. Kenji Kabashima (PRNewswire)

For over 40 years, SK-II has been collaborating with leading scientists and dermatologists on extensive research studies on skin and the skin transformative powers of its iconic and exclusive ingredient, PITERA™. A pioneering longitudinal 10-year Akita Study and the PITERA™ 24/7 Skin Fluctuation Study on young skin has contributed to PITERA™ breakthroughs on skin.

At the World Congress of Dermatology 2023 in Singapore, Alexa B. Kimball, MD, MPH, President and CEO and Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School, presented the findings from a collaborative research article journal1 with scientists from renowned world-class research institutions.

With the findings, SK-II newly discovered, the Aging Trigger Factor "AT-0"2, accelerates signs of aging via a chain reaction, even as early as in the 20s. If left untreated, the aging chain reaction can lead to accelerated aging signs, resulting in more severe signs of premature aging.

The findings show that reducing "AT-0"2 and preventing aging chain reaction with PITERA™, a naturally derived ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process exclusive to SK-II, can keep skin looking youthful.

The PITERA™ Science Expert Panel with P&G President, Global Skin and Personal Care, Markus Strobel (PRNewswire)

Following the World Congress of Dermatology, SK-II inaugurates its first-ever PITERA™ Science Expert Panel in recognition of some of the world's foremost dermatologists who have partnered with SK-II to advance skin aging science.

Dr Kenji Kabashima , Professor and Chair of Dept of Dermatology, Kyoto University , Graduate School of Medicine

Dr Gaku Tsuji , Associate Professor at Dept of Dermatology, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kyushu University

Dr Masutaka Furue , previously chairman and professor of Dept of Dermatology, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kyushu University

Dr Xiang Lei Hong , Professor and Vice Chair, Dept of Dermatology, Huadhan Hospital, Shanghai Medical College, Fudan University, leading dermatologist in China

Dr Wu Yan , Professor, Dept of Dermatology, Peking University First Hospital

SK-II also launched its new anti-aging innovation, SKINPOWER Advanced Cream inspired by the skin aging science and discoveries, celebrating the inauguration of its PITERA™ Science Expert Panel.

(PRNewswire)

SK-II will continue to collaborate with the PITERA™ Science Expert Panel to further in-depth research and new insights on skin.

"At SK-II, we believe in being a leader in skincare expertise and craftsmanship. As the miracles of PITERA™'s transformative powers on skin continue to unfold through our research and collaboration with top dermatologists and institutes, we are thrilled to mark two new firsts at this year's World Congress of Dermatology." shared Sue Kyung Lee, CEO, Global SK-II. "A breakthrough of the Aging Trigger Factor as the root cause of accelerated skin aging with the launch of our new SKINPOWER Advanced Cream and our strong commitment to continue advancing skin science with our first-ever PITERA™ Science Expert Panel. We look forward to working closely with our partners to bring more breakthrough innovations to consumers with PITERA™."

(PRNewsfoto/SK-II) (PRNewswire)

About SK-II

For more than 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate SK-II's iconic ingredient PITERA™, a naturally-derived skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process exclusive to SK-II. Since then, SK-II with PITERA™ haecome a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Tangwei, Chun Xia, Qiu Tian, Haruka Ayase, Ayaka Miyoshi and MINA of global girl group TWICE. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com.

About PITERA™

Iconic and exclusive to SK-II, PITERA™ is a naturally derived "miracle" skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process that only SK-II owns. Packed with over 50 micro-nutrients – vitamins, amino acids, minerals and organic acids – the unique composition of PITERA™ harnesses the vital force of nature and is one that can't be achieved artificially or synthetically. PITERA™ resembles skin's Natural Moisturizing Factors. Skin recognizes and welcomes it, allowing it to be absorbed quickly and deeply5 into your skin delivering all goodness6.

1 Jarrold BB, Tan CYR, Ho CY, Soon AL, Lam TT, Yang X, Nguyen C, Guo W, Chew YC, DeAngelis YM, Costello L, De Los Santos Gomez P, Przyborski S, Bellanger S, Dreesen O, Kimball AB, Oblong JE. Early onset of senescence and imbalanced epidermal homeostasis across the decades in photoexposed human skin: Fingerprints of inflammaging. Exp Dermatol. 2022 Nov;31(11):1748-1760. doi: 10.1111/exd.14654. Epub 2022 Aug 7. PMID: 36320153. 2 Aging Trigger Factor: refers to dry skin condition with topographic issue complex which can accelerate aging signs such as fine lines and roughness 3 Firm, Radiant, Everblooming skin refers to the skin condition resulting from hydration with continuous use 4 Refers to epidermis layer 5 Within stratum corneum 6 Over 50 micro-nutrients

* "Early onset of senescence and imbalanced epidermal homeostasis across the decades in photoexposed human skin: Fingerprints of inflammaging", Bradley B. Jarrold1,Christina Yan Ru Tan2,Chin Yee Ho2,Ai Ling Soon2,TuKiet T. Lam3,Xiaojing Yang4,Calvin Nguyen4 , Wei Guo4 , Yap Ching Chew4,Yvonne M. DeAngelis1, Lydia Costello5, Paola De Los Santos Gomez5,Stefan Przyborski5 ,Sophie Bellanger2,Oliver Dreesen2, Alexa B. Kimball6,John E. Oblong1

1-The Procter & Gamble Company, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA 2-A*STAR Skin Research Labs, Singapore City, Singapore 3-Keck MS & Proteomics Resource, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA 4-Zymo Research Corporation, Irvine, California, USA 5-Durham University, Durham, UK 6-Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SK-II