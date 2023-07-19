New Schneider Electric Solution Allows Homeowners Nationwide to Add Smart Panel Functionality to New and Existing Electrical Systems

New Schneider Electric Solution Allows Homeowners Nationwide to Add Smart Panel Functionality to New and Existing Electrical Systems

New solution empowers homeowners with enhanced functionality, app-based control, and energy monitoring, providing a cost-effective way to manage home energy and reduce utility costs

Modular, flexible solution allows homeowners nationwide to easily add cutting-edge functionality to meet their specific needs, without incurring significant costs

BOSTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of a new modular, flexible solution to add smart panel functionality to standard home electrical systems. This solution, including new Square D™ Control Relays and the Schneider Energy Monitor, offer homeowners nationwide app-based control with easier installation and at a lower cost than current smart panel options.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

Installing this solution will provide millions of homeowners with smart panel benefits, including circuit-level-control to save energy and enhance safety, and system-wide energy monitoring. Whether updating their existing Square D™ QO™ Plug-on Neutral electrical panel or installing a new panel, this will allow homeowners to inexpensively add smart functionality only where it's needed to better manage their energy use and reduce their utility bills.

"We are facing new and increasing challenges in powering our homes with resiliency issues from the electrical grid and the rising cost of utility power," said Pape Ndaw, Senior Vice President, Home & Distribution Hub-North America, Schneider Electric. "We are excited to bring to market an easy-to-install solution that empowers homeowners nationwide to address these issues. Unlike some smart panels, this allows homeowners to control only the loads they need to control with the app, making this a cost-effective solution for app-based monitoring and control of home energy usage."

Schneider Electric is the industry leader in powering smart, sustainable homes and a pioneer in home energy management with solutions for homeowners at any stage in their sustainability journey. In 2021, the Square D™ Energy Center was launched for new homes in California seamlessly enabling the convergence of residential distributed energy resources, including utility power, solar power, energy storage, and generators. In January, the company introduced Schneider Home, a complete energy management solution, including a home battery for clean energy storage, a high-power solar inverter, a smart electrical panel, an electric vehicle charger, and connected electric sockets and light switches – all controlled by the easy-to-use Schneider Home app. This launch of the Square D Control Relays and Schneider Energy Monitor follows those innovations offering homeowners across the nation an affordable and easy way to control energy usage and live more sustainably.

Available at electrical distributors nationwide, these solutions can be quickly and easily installed by a licensed electrician. The Square D Control Relays are designed to snap directly onto the Square D QO Plug-on Neutral breakers, while the Schneider Energy Monitor can be added directly into the panel at the same time. Commissioning for both devices can be done quickly through the app, allowing the homeowner to now monitor and control their energy use conveniently from their mobile device.

Discover the full line of home energy management solutions from Schneider Electric by visiting https://www.se.com/us/en/home/offers/connected-home/.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #Sustainability #SmartHome #Innovation

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric