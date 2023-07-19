Introducing MeetingCulture.ai from Decisions: Bringing enterprise-grade AI to meetings

Combining artificial intelligence with our leading meeting-management platform, Decisions is redefining how structured meetings are run.

OSLO, Norway, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, a leader in meeting management software, announced today the launch of its newest and most advanced product, MeetingCulture.ai. Combining artificial intelligence (AI), large language models and Decisions' deep meeting process intelligence, MeetingCulture.ai is an entirely new interface for how people plan, run, and drive more outcomes from their meetings.

MeetingCulture.ai combines A.I. and Decisions' deep meeting process intelligence to redefine how meetings are run.

"MeetingCulture.ai not only revolutionizes productivity for our customers and users, but it also redefines the entire meeting experience — before, during and after," Decisions CEO Jørgen Solberg said. "By infusing years of research and meeting knowledge with enterprise-grade AI, contextual data and custom prompts, we will enable more collaborative and inclusive meetings, unlocking productivity gains for individuals and organizations alike."

MeetingCulture.ai takes in all sources of data that users provide – calendars, documents, chats, recordings, transcripts and more — and combines it with large language models and Decisions' unique understanding of meeting processes to create user-friendly, contextual interfaces for your meetings. MeetingCulture.ai is a flexible platform, designed to grow and change based on user feedback, use cases, and advancement in artificial intelligence technology. Today, as with the core Decisions platform, MeetingCulture.ai integrates exclusively with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, with a plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot coming soon.

In its beta release, MeetingCulture.ai includes features designed for each phase of the meeting lifecycle, including the ability to:

Generate an agenda for your upcoming meetings with one click, with MeetingCulture.ai synthesizing data from a variety of sources to determine the best topics for the meeting.

Use conversation to create meeting content. Meeting organizers and participants can engage the Decisions meeting assistant bot for a variety of use cases.

Quickly create smart structured meeting recaps. Simply record or transcribe meetings, then let MeetingCulture.ai generate an instant recap that includes summaries, decisions, assigned tasks, and more.

MeetingCulture.ai continues to showcase Decisions' deep commitment to the Microsoft ecosystem, as the solution utilizes Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service as a primary engine.

"We are excited to lead the way to bring AI into the workplace in a functional, useful, and responsible manner," Solberg says. "We believe that AI is already fundamentally changing the way we do everything, and Decisions is focused on driving further adoption of such technology to increase productivity, efficiency and knowledge."

"Working with Decisions as a partner and adopter of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft 365 Copilot technologies has brought to life the true potential and breadth of change that AI presents," says Harish Sukhavasi, Senior Product Manager, Microsoft. "We're pleased to see MeetingCulture.ai bring practical, real-world applications of AI technology further into the workplace, and see how it fundamentally changes productivity for the better."

ABOUT DECISIONS

At Decisions, our goal is to make meetings the most productive part of the day. Our award-winning app empowers workplace leaders to maximize every meeting, whether they're remote, in-person or hybrid. Learn more at meetingdecisions.com.

