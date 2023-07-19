We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

IBM RELEASES SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS

Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Solid Software and Consulting Revenue Growth; Strong Gross Profit Margin Expansion

ARMONK, N.Y., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced second-quarter 2023 earnings results.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)
IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)(PRNewswire)

"Organizations are using our hybrid cloud and AI technology, and our consulting capabilities, to transform their operations," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "We continue to respond to the needs of our clients who seek trusted, enterprise AI solutions, and we are particularly excited about the response to the recently launched watsonx AI platform. Finally, we remain confident in our revenue and free cash flow growth expectations for the full year."

Second-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    -  Revenue of $15.5 billion, down 0.4 percent, up 0.4 percent at constant currency
    -  Software revenue up 7 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
    -  Consulting revenue up 4 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
    -  Infrastructure revenue down 15 percent, down 14 percent at constant currency

  • Profit Margin
    -  Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 54.9 percent, up 160 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 55.9 percent, up 140 basis points
    -  Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 12.9 percent, up 180 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 15.5 percent, down 70 basis points

  • Cash Flow
    -  Year to date net cash from operating activities of $6.4 billion, up $1.8 billion; free cash flow of $3.4 billion, up $0.1 billion
 

SECOND QUARTER 2023 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY

  
 

Results include YTY impact from gains on the 2Q22 sale of healthcare software assets*

  
 

Revenue

  

Gross

Profit

    

Gross

Profit

 Margin

  

Pre-tax

Income*

  

Pre-tax

Income

Margin*

  

Net

Income*

  

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share*

GAAP from

Continuing

Operations

$   15.5 B

    

$     8.5 B

    

54.9

%

  

$     2.0 B

    

12.9

%

  

$     1.6 B

    

$     1.72

  

Year/Year

(0.4)

%**

  

3

%

  

1.6

Pts

  

16

%

  

1.8

Pts

  

8

%

  

7

%

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

      

$     8.7 B

    

55.9

%

  

$     2.4 B

    

15.5

%

  

$     2.0 B

    

$     2.18

  

Year/Year

      

2

%

  

1.4

Pts

  

(5)

%

  

(0.7)

Pts

  

(5)

%

  

(6)

%

* Results include the YTY impact from the gains on the 2Q22 sale of healthcare software assets.  GAAP: Pre-Tax Income (17 pts); Pre-Tax 
  Income Margin (1.4 pts); Net Income (15 pts); EPS (15 pts).  Operating (Non-GAAP):  Pre-Tax Income (9 pts); Pre-Tax Income Margin (1.4
  pts); Net Income (9 pts); EPS (9 pts).

** 0.4% at constant currency

"In the quarter, revenue performance was led by our growth vectors of software and consulting, and we continued to expand our gross profit margin, driven by our improving portfolio mix and productivity initiatives," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "This year we have leveraged our strong cash position to invest for growth, announcing seven acquisitions to bolster our hybrid cloud and AI strategy, while continuing to return value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for Second Quarter

  • Software — revenues of $6.6 billion, up 7.2 percent, up 7.5 percent at constant currency:
    -  Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 6 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency:
       --  Red Hat up 11 percent
       --  Automation up 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
       --  Data & AI up 10 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency
       --  Security down 2 percent, down 1 percent at constant currency
    -  Transaction Processing up 9 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency

  • Consulting — revenues of $5.0 billion, up 4.3 percent, up 5.9 percent at constant currency:
    -  Business Transformation up 3 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
    -  Technology Consulting up 4 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
    -  Application Operations up 6 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency

  • Infrastructure — revenues of $3.6 billion, down 14.6 percent, down 13.8 percent at constant currency:
    -  Hybrid Infrastructure down 18 percent:
       --  IBM z Systems down 30 percent
       --  Distributed Infrastructure down 6 percent
    -  Infrastructure Support down 8 percent, down 6 percent at constant currency

  • Financing — revenues of $0.2 billion, up 26.2 percent, up 27.1 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the second quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $2.6 billion, up $1.3 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $2.6 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $2.1 billion, flat year to year. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the second quarter.

For the first six months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $6.4 billion, up $1.8 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $4.4 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $3.4 billion, up $0.1 billion year to year.

IBM ended the second quarter with $16.3 billion of cash and marketable securities, up $7.5 billion from year-end 2022. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $10.6 billion, totaled $57.5 billion, up $6.5 billion since the end of 2022.

Full-Year 2023 Expectations

  • Revenue: The company continues to expect constant currency revenue growth of three percent to five percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be neutral to revenue growth.
  • Free cash flow: The company continues to expect about $10.5 billion in free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • free cash flow;
  • cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-2q23. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact:     IBM
                    Sarah Meron, 347-891-1770
                    sarah.meron@ibm.com
    
                    Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847
                    tfdavids@us.ibm.com 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

    

Six Months Ended
June 30,

  
 

2023

    

2022

    

2023

    

2022

  

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

                      

Software

$                   6,608

    

$                   6,166

    

$                12,529

    

$                11,938

  

Consulting

5,013

    

4,809

    

9,975

    

9,637

  

Infrastructure

3,618

    

4,235

    

6,716

    

7,453

  

Financing

185

    

146

    

380

    

300

  

Other

51

    

180

    

126

    

404

  

TOTAL REVENUE

15,475

    

15,535

    

29,727

    

29,732

  
                       

GROSS PROFIT

8,501

    

8,290

    

16,010

    

15,625

  
                       

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

                      

Software

79.3

%

  

79.2

%

  

79.4

%

  

79.0

%

Consulting

25.9

%

  

24.2

%

  

25.6

%

  

24.3

%

Infrastructure

55.8

%

  

53.8

%

  

53.9

%

  

52.4

%

Financing

49.2

%

  

35.3

%

  

46.5

%

  

36.5

%
                       

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

54.9

%

  

53.4

%

  

53.9

%

  

52.6

%
                       

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

                      

S,G&A

4,900

    

4,855

    

9,754

    

9,452

  

R,D&E

1,687

    

1,673

    

3,342

    

3,352

  

Intellectual property and custom development income

(248)

    

(176)

    

(428)

    

(297)

  

Other (income) and expense

(261)

    

(81)

    

(506)

    

166

  

Interest expense

423

    

297

    

790

    

607

  

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

6,501

    

6,568

    

12,952

    

13,280

  
                       

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,000

    

1,722

    

3,058

    

2,345

  

Pre-tax margin

12.9

%

  

11.1

%

  

10.3

%

  

7.9

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes

419

    

257

    

543

    

218

  

Effective tax rate

21.0

%

  

14.9

%

  

17.8

%

  

9.3

%
                       

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                   1,581

    

$                   1,465

    

$                   2,515

    

$                   2,127

  
                       

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

                      

Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

2

    

(73)

    

(4)

    

(2)

  
                       

NET INCOME

$                   1,583

    

$                   1,392

    

$                   2,511

    

$                   2,125

  
                       

EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

                      

Assuming Dilution

                      

Continuing Operations

$                      1.72

    

$                      1.61

    

$                      2.74

    

$                      2.34

  

Discontinued Operations

$                      0.00

    

$                    (0.08)

    

$                      0.00

    

$                      0.00

  

TOTAL

$                      1.72

    

$                      1.53

    

$                      2.73

    

$                      2.34

  
                       

Basic

                      

Continuing Operations

$                      1.74

    

$                      1.62

    

$                      2.77

    

$                      2.36

  

Discontinued Operations

$                      0.00

    

$                    (0.08)

    

$                      0.00

    

$                      0.00

  

TOTAL

$                      1.74

    

$                      1.54

    

$                      2.76

    

$                      2.36

  
                       

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON
SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)

                      

Assuming Dilution

919.5

    

910.7

    

918.6

    

910.0

  

Basic

909.9

    

901.5

    

908.7

    

900.4

  

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)
 

(Dollars in Millions)

  

At

June 30,
2023

  

At

December 31,
2022

ASSETS:

        

Current Assets:

        

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$                      9,394

  

$                      7,886

Restricted cash

  

31

  

103

Marketable securities

  

6,904

  

852

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

  

5,673

  

6,541

Short-term financing receivables, net

  

6,429

  

7,790

Other accounts receivable, net

  

838

  

817

Inventories

  

1,501

  

1,552

Deferred costs

  

957

  

967

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

  

2,730

  

2,611

Total Current Assets

  

34,458

  

29,118
         

Property, plant and equipment, net

  

5,443

  

5,334

Operating right-of-use assets, net

  

2,653

  

2,878

Long-term financing receivables, net

  

5,221

  

5,806

Prepaid pension assets

  

8,735

  

8,236

Deferred costs

  

897

  

866

Deferred taxes

  

6,340

  

6,256

Goodwill

  

56,385

  

55,949

Intangibles, net

  

10,496

  

11,184

Investments and sundry assets

  

1,585

  

1,617

Total Assets

  

$                132,213

  

$                127,243
         

LIABILITIES:

        

Current Liabilities:

        

Taxes

  

$                      1,606

  

$                      2,196

Short-term debt

  

6,785

  

4,760

Accounts payable

  

3,732

  

4,051

Deferred income

  

12,712

  

12,032

Operating lease liabilities

  

842

  

874

Other liabilities

  

6,836

  

7,592

Total Current Liabilities

  

32,513

  

31,505
         

Long-term debt

  

50,691

  

46,189

Retirement related obligations

  

9,385

  

9,596

Deferred income

  

3,264

  

3,499

Operating lease liabilities

  

1,986

  

2,190

Other liabilities

  

12,103

  

12,243

Total Liabilities

  

109,942

  

105,222
         

EQUITY:

        

IBM Stockholders' Equity:

        

Common stock

  

58,963

  

58,343

Retained earnings

  

149,318

  

149,825

Treasury stock — at cost

  

(169,581)

  

(169,484)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

  

(16,499)

  

(16,740)

Total IBM Stockholders' Equity

  

22,201

  

21,944
         

Noncontrolling interests

  

70

  

77

Total Equity

  

22,271

  

22,021
         

Total Liabilities and Equity

  

$                132,213

  

$                127,243

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
June 30,

  

Six Months Ended
June 30,

  

Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

June 30,

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2023

  

2022*

  

2023

  

2022*

  

2023

Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

  

$            2,638

  

$            1,321

  

$            6,412

  

$            4,569

  

$                      12,278
                     

Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

  

50

  

(1,264)

  

2,028

  

367

  

944

Capital Expenditures, net

  

(487)

  

(494)

  

(944)

  

(871)

  

(1,933)
                     

Free Cash Flow

  

2,101

  

2,091

  

3,441

  

3,331

  

9,402
                     

Acquisitions

  

(334)

  

(260)

  

(356)

  

(958)

  

(1,747)

Divestitures

  

6

  

1,207

  

6

  

1,268

  

10

Dividends

  

(1,510)

  

(1,488)

  

(3,007)

  

(2,963)

  

(5,992)

Non-Financing Debt

  

(1,178)

  

(2,934)

  

8,514

  

1,740

  

8,683

Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)

  

(347)

  

(1,607)

  

(1,109)

  

(2,197)

  

(1,805)
                     

Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash
and Short-term Marketable Securities

  

$          (1,263)

  

$          (2,991)

  

$            7,489

  

$                 221

  

$                         8,551

____________________

*   Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended
June 30,

  

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(Dollars in Millions)

  

2023

  

2022*

  

2023

  

2022*

Net Income from Operations

  

$                      1,583

  

$                      1,392

  

$                      2,511

  

$                      2,125

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles

  

1,076

  

1,245

  

2,150

  

2,501

Stock-based Compensation

  

288

  

254

  

556

  

488

Working Capital / Other

  

(359)

  

(307)

  

(832)

  

(912)

IBM Financing A/R

  

50

  

(1,264)

  

2,028

  

367

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  

$                      2,638

  

$                      1,321

  

$                      6,412

  

$                      4,569
                 

Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds

  

(487)

  

(494)

  

(944)

  

(871)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

  

6

  

1,207

  

6

  

1,268

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

  

(334)

  

(260)

  

(356)

  

(958)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

  

822

  

(281)

  

(6,659)

  

(625)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

  

$                               7

  

$                          172

  

$                    (7,953)

  

$                    (1,186)
                 

Debt, net of payments & proceeds

  

(1,135)

  

(2,514)

  

6,169

  

434

Dividends

  

(1,510)

  

(1,488)

  

(3,007)

  

(2,963)

Financing - Other

  

(86)

  

(195)

  

(185)

  

(290)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

  

$                      (2,731)

  

$                    (4,197)

  

$                      2,978

  

$                    (2,819)
                 

Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

  

(25)

  

(262)

  

(1)

  

(267)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

  

$                         (110)

  

$                    (2,965)

  

$                      1,436

  

$                         297

____________________

*   Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)
 
   

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$                       6,608

    

$                        5,013

    

$                        3,618

    

$                            185

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations*

  

$                       1,504

    

$                           446

    

$                           633

    

$                              64

  

Pre-tax Margin*

  

22.8

%

  

8.9

%

  

17.5

%

  

34.9

%

Change YTY Revenue

  

7.2

%

  

4.3

%

  

(14.6)

%

  

26.2

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

  

7.5

%

  

5.9

%

  

(13.8)

%

  

27.1

%
   
   

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

 Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$                       6,166

    

$                        4,809

    

$                        4,235

    

$                           146

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

  

$                       1,375

    

$                           343

    

$                           757

    

$                           102

  

Pre-tax Margin

  

22.3

%

  

7.1

%

  

17.9

%

  

69.7

%

____________________

*   The second quarter 2023 pre-tax charge of approximately $0.12 billion for stranded costs related to portfolio actions is not included in the measure of segment
    pre-tax income, consistent with the company's management system.
 
 
   

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$                     12,529

    

$                        9,975

    

$                        6,716

    

$                           380

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations*

  

$                       2,668

    

$                           828

    

$                           849

    

$                           165

  

Pre-tax Margin*

  

21.3

%

  

8.3

%

  

12.6

%

  

43.3

%

Change YTY Revenue

  

5.0

%

  

3.5

%

  

(9.9)

%

  

26.8

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

  

6.6

%

  

7.0

%

  

(7.8)

%

  

29.1

%
 
   

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

  
                         

(Dollars in Millions)

  

 Software

    

Consulting

    

Infrastructure

    

Financing

 

Revenue

  

$                     11,938

    

$                        9,637

    

$                        7,453

    

$                           300

  

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

  

$                       2,509

    

$                           691

    

$                           956

    

$                           186

  

Pre-tax Margin

  

21.0

%

  

7.2

%

  

12.8

%

  

62.0

%

____________________

*   The year-to-date 2023 pre-tax charge of approximately $0.38 billion for stranded costs related to portfolio actions is not included in the measure of segment
    pre-tax income, consistent with the company's management system.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

  
 

Continuing Operations

 
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Kyndryl-

Related

Impacts (3)

    

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$      8,501

    

$                         150

    

$                               —

    

$                —

    

$                   —

    

$         8,650

  

Gross Profit Margin

54.9

%

  

1.0

pts.

  

pts.

  

pts.

  

pts.

  

55.9

%

S,G&A

$      4,900

    

$                        (245)

    

$                               —

    

$                —

    

$                   —

    

$         4,655

  

Other (Income) & Expense

(261)

    

0

    

(1)

    

   

   

(262)

  

Total Expense & Other
(Income)

6,501

    

(246)

    

(1)

    

   

   

6,254

  

Pre-tax Income from
Continuing Operations

2,000

    

395

    

1

    

   

   

2,396

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

12.9

%

  

2.6

pts.

  

0.0

pts.

  

pts.

  

pts.

  

15.5

%

Provision for/(Benefit from)
Income Taxes (4)

$          419

    

$                            87

    

$                               (3)

    

$            (110)

    

$                   —

    

$              393

  

Effective Tax Rate

21.0

%

  

0.2

pts.

  

(0.2)

pts.

  

(4.6)

pts.

  

pts.

  

16.4

%

Income from Continuing
Operations

$       1,581

    

$                          308

    

$                                5

    

$             110

    

$                   —

    

$          2,003

  

Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

10.2

%

  

2.0

pts.

  

0.0

pts.

  

0.7

pts.

  

pts.

  

12.9

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Continuing Operations

$         1.72

    

$                         0.34

    

$                           0.00

    

$            0.12

    

$                   —

    

$            2.18

  
 
 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

  
 

Continuing Operations

  
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Kyndryl-

Related

Impacts (3)

    

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$      8,290

    

$                         180

    

$                               —

    

$                —

    

$                   —

    

$         8,470

  

Gross Profit Margin

53.4

%

  

1.2

pts.

  

pts.

  

pts.

  

pts.

  

54.5

%

S,G&A

$      4,855

    

$                        (279)

    

$                               —

    

$                —

    

$                   0

    

$         4,576

  

Other (Income) & Expense

(81)

    

(1)

    

(192)

    

   

(145)

    

(418)

  

Total Expense & Other
(Income)

6,568

    

(280)

    

(192)

    

   

(145)

    

5,952

  

Pre-tax Income from
Continuing Operations

1,722

    

460

    

192

    

   

145

    

2,518

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

11.1

%

  

3.0

pts.

  

1.2

pts.

  

pts.

  

0.9

pts.

  

16.2

%

Provision for/(Benefit from)
Income Taxes (4)

$          257

    

$                         115

    

$                             46

    

$               (4)

    

$                   —

    

$              413

  

Effective Tax Rate

14.9

%

  

1.8

pts.

  

0.7

pts.

  

(0.2)

pts.

  

(0.9)

pts.

  

16.4

%

Income from Continuing
Operations

$       1,465

    

$                         345

    

$                           146

    

$                 4

    

$                145

    

$          2,105

  

Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

9.4

%

  

2.2

pts.

  

0.9

pts.

  

0.0

pts.

  

0.9

pts.

  

13.5

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Continuing Operations

$         1.61

    

$                        0.38

    

$                          0.16

    

$           0.00

    

$               0.16

    

$             2.31

  

____________________

(1)

Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition
integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2)

Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements
and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3)

Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM and the related cash-settled swap.

(4)

Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax
income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
 
 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

  
 

Continuing Operations

  
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Kyndryl-

Related

Impacts (3)

    

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$    16,010

    

$                         298

    

$                                  —

    

$                —

    

$                   —

    

$       16,308

  

Gross Profit Margin

53.9

%

  

1.0

pts.

  

pts.

  

pts.

  

pts.

  

54.9

%

S,G&A

$      9,754

    

$                       (491)

    

$                                  —

    

$                —

    

$                   —

    

$         9,263

  

Other (Income) & Expense

(506)

    

(2)

    

4

    

   

   

(504)

  

Total Expense & Other
(Income)

12,952

    

(493)

    

4

    

   

   

12,463

  

Pre-tax Income from
Continuing Operations

3,058

    

791

    

(4)

    

   

   

3,845

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

10.3

%

  

2.7

pts.

  

0.0

pts.

  

pts.

  

pts.

  

12.9

%

Provision for/(Benefit from)
Income Taxes (4)

$          543

    

$                         178

    

$                              (14)

    

$            (115)

    

$                   —

    

$              593

  

Effective Tax Rate

17.8

%

  

1.0

pts.

  

(0.3)

pts.

  

(3.0)

pts.

  

pts.

  

15.4

%

Income from Continuing
Operations

$       2,515

    

$                         613

    

$                                10

    

$             115

    

$                   —

    

$           3,252

  

Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

8.5

%

  

2.1

pts.

  

0.0

pts.

  

0.4

pts.

  

pts.

  

10.9

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Continuing Operations

$         2.74

    

$                        0.67

    

$                             0.01

    

$            0.13

    

$                   —

    

$             3.54

  
 
 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

  
 

Continuing Operations

  
 

GAAP

    

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

    

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

    

Tax

Reform

Impacts

    

Kyndryl-

Related

Impacts (3)

    

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

  

Gross Profit

$    15,625

    

$                         361

    

$                               —

    

$                —

    

$                   —

    

$       15,986

  

Gross Profit Margin

52.6

%

  

1.2

pts.

  

pts.

  

pts.

  

pts.

  

53.8

%

S,G&A

$      9,452

    

$                       (565)

    

$                               —

    

$                —

    

$                    0

    

$         8,887

  

Other (Income) & Expense

166

    

(1)

    

(394)

    

   

(367)

    

(596)

  

Total Expense & Other
(Income)

13,280

    

(566)

    

(394)

    

   

(367)

    

11,953

  

Pre-tax Income from
Continuing Operations

2,345

    

928

    

394

    

   

367

    

4,033

  

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

7.9

%

  

3.1

pts.

  

1.3

pts.

  

pts.

  

1.2

pts.

  

13.6

%

Provision for/(Benefit from)
Income Taxes (4)

$          218

    

$                         224

    

$                         104

    

$             112

    

$                   —

    

$              657

  

Effective Tax Rate

9.3

%

  

3.4

pts.

  

1.7

pts.

  

2.8

pts.

  

(0.8)

pts.

  

16.3

%

Income from Continuing
Operations

$       2,127

    

$                         704

    

$                         290

    

$           (112)

    

$                 367

    

$           3,376

  

Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

7.2

%

  

2.4

pts.

  

1.0

pts.

  

(0.4)

pts.

  

1.2

pts.

  

11.4

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Continuing Operations

$         2.34

    

$                        0.77

    

$                        0.32

    

$         (0.12)

    

$               0.40

    

$             3.71

  

____________________

(1)

Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition
integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2)

Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and 
pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3)

Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM and the related cash-settled swap.

(4)

Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax
income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-releases-second-quarter-results-301881419.html

SOURCE IBM

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.