Formica Corporation Expands Everform® and Formica® Brand Laminate Lines with 11 New Designs

Additions to popular product lines give more options to architects, designers, homeowners

CINCINNATI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formica Corporation today announces the expansion of two of its most popular product lines. Everform® Solid Surface adds seven trend-forward patterns to its lineup, while the four designs of the Fabric Collection bring new woven life to the brand's Formica® Laminate portfolio.

New Formica Laminate 6127-58 Muslin Fabric - a natural linen look with an organic cross-weave layout. This top-surveyed colorway offers the perfect neutral palette for both warm and cool environments. (PRNewswire)

"We're constantly engaging with designers and architects to understand what's missing in the surfacing market and where we can fill in the gaps and drive design forward," said Gerri Chmiel, senior design manager at Formica Corporation. "Our new introductions are a reflection of where design is moving – organic forms, expressive color and softened environments."

Everform® Expansion

Formica has introduced seven new Everform® Solid Surface designs, each inspired by two dominant trends: design softened by the organic forms of nature and the return of expressive color. The acrylic solid surface designs include:

Tumbled Harvest : An interpretation of tumbled beach glass punctuated by glass green, subtle amber and coral.

Nero Terrazzo Matrix : Bold and graphic chips of light blue, terra cotta, butterscotch and gray embedded in a saturated black surface.

Frosted Gray : Packed translucent and sparkling chips give the illusion of embedded glass in the surface in this mid-tone cool gray.

Fossilized Lava : A dark, warm gray with low-contrast cool gray chips giving the illusion of its namesake.

Fossilized Pebble : A warm neutral beige building the effect of a fossilized stone.

Sage Speck : An olive-green surface speckled with white, clay and translucent chips.

Indigo Speck : A blue-gray surface building movement with multicolored speckled chips.

Everform® is designed for horizontal and vertical use across both commercial and residential settings. As a nonporous and seamless material, it makes cleaning a breeze, whether it's in a medical environment or a kitchen island.

Introducing the Fabric Collection

Formica is also introducing its Fabric Collection as part of its Formica® laminate line. Designed to mimic the look of linen, these four new laminate designs use an organic cross-weave pattern, bringing a sophisticated coziness and warmth to interior spaces. The colorways include:

Sheer Fabric : A wispy, warm white.

Muslin Fabric : A true neutral highly usable across warm and cool environments.

Gray Fabric : A muted classic gray.

Chambray Fabric: A neutralized light denim blue.

For more information on the collections, http://www.formica.com/specialty

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

Please Note:

Formica®, Formica® Laminate, Everform®, and the Formica® Anvil Logo are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2023 The Diller Corporation.

