EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota, Announces New Website and Campaign: Pursuit, Proposal, Post-Award

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder of EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), is excited to announce a significant shift in EverGlade's marketing strategy and the launch of a new advertising campaign. Over the past three years, EverGlade has established itself as a trusted service provider for organizations seeking federal funding for a variety of projects. The firm's mission has always been to bridge the gap between public sector needs and private sector solutions, and this will now be the central theme in its marketing narrative.

The company's new approach to marketing involves adopting an agency model, which will allow for a more streamlined and effective communication of its services. This is complemented by the launch of a new advertising campaign, aptly named "Pursuit | Proposal | Post-Award". This campaign encapsulates the essence of EverGlade's services and the value it brings to its clients. It also aims to provide a clearer understanding of the agencies EverGlade serves and its position in the marketplace.

"Pursuit, proposal, post-award succinctly describes what we do for our clients every day," said EverGlade Consulting President, Jerry Jia-Sobota.

In addition to the new marketing strategy and advertising campaign, EverGlade has also launched a new website. The revamped website is designed to provide a user-friendly experience for potential clients, making it easier for them to understand EverGlade's services and quickly access the resources they need.

"I am excited that EverGlade continues to be successful," said EverGlade Founder Eric Jia-Sobota. "I believe the new website should make it easier for potential clients to understand what we do and to be able to quickly get to resources they need."

About EverGlade Consulting

EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm that connects public sector needs with private sector solutions. We offer services ranging from opportunity identification and proposal support through the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, and DARPA. Pursuit | Proposal | Post-Award

