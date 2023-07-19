DUDE Wipes Cleans Up Cleveland Brown Helmets for First Time in 70 Years

CLEVELAND, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleveland Browns are "cleaning up" their helmets for the first time in more than 70 years and wiping away their iconic orange paint for a fresh white look thanks to DUDE Wipes. The Browns are sporting their fresh new look during three whiteout games throughout the 2023 season.

Co-Founder of DUDE Wipes, Ryan Meegan, says they can't think of a better team to sponsor and hopes their minty clean new look helps them flush away the competition. "It's hard to think of a more classic team than the Cleveland Browns," Meegan said. "This partnership will be a blast. Not only are we a part of a major uniform surprise for the fans, but the players are happier than ever with the addition of our wipes to their locker room."

While it'll be the first time for most Browns fans to see them in a shiny white helmet, it won't be the first time the team rocks this look. It's been more than 70 years, but the Browns wore white helmets from 1946 to 1951. In 1950 they started wearing orange leather helmets, but switched back to white helmets after only four weeks. They wore orange helmets for the 1951 preseason but returned to wearing white helmets for the remainder of the season. They then switched to hard plastic orange helmets with a single white stripe full-time in 1952.

"Connecting the DUDE Wipes brand with the launch of our alternate helmet was such a natural fit for both of us," said Cleveland Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing and Media Brent Rossi. "It truly illustrates the kind of unique marketing partnership that links two brands in a truly authentic way. We couldn't be more excited to take this journey alongside DUDE Wipes as we pay homage to the past, while we look forward to debuting our new look on Monday Night Football."

You can see the "unsoiled" helmet that nods to the 40's and 50's for yourself at two home games and one away game presented by DUDE Wipes starting in September. DUDE Wipes samples will be available at Training Camp and at select home game at Cleveland Browns Stadium so fans can feel the magic this season.

DUDE is one of the fastest-growing men's hygiene companies in the U.S., started by three lifelong friends out of Chicago in 2012. Their flagship product, DUDE Wipes, the first flushable wipe marketed to men, is in over 15,000 stores nationwide (Walmart, Kroger, Target, Albertsons, Safeway & HEB). In 2015 DUDE Products appeared on ABC's show Shark Tank, where they received an investment deal from Mark Cuban and have grown to become one of the most successful Shark Tank companies of all-time.

