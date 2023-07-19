CPower Wins Environment + Energy Leader 2023 Product of the Year Award for EnerWise® Site Optimization

CPower's Innovative Technology Helps Advance Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Adoption through Distributed Energy Resource (DER) Monetization

BALTIMORE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy (" CPower "), the leading, national Distributed Energy Resources (DER) monetization and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) provider, today announced that it has won Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader's 2023 Product of the Year Award for its EnerWise® Site Optimization technology (" EnerWise "). The award program's expert judges consider CPower's innovation as a stand-out example amongst industry-wide efforts to strengthen the power grid, improve energy management and increase customers' bottom lines. This is the fourth year in a row that CPower has been recognized by E+E Leader.

CPower's EnerWise unlocks the maximum earning potential of behind-the-meter DERs by optimizing the allocation, scheduling, and bidding of DERs across complex grid services markets, utility incentive programs, tariffs, and supply rates, helping energy managers and DER portfolio owners and operators achieve combined on-bill savings and grid services revenue. By simplifying participation in both grid programs and electric cost avoidance, EnerWise encourages the growth of VPPs, which allow grid operators to tap into DERs to ensure reliability while reducing the need for more polluting energy resources. The responsiveness provided by EnerWise also allows grid operators to respond more quickly to changes in supply and demand to keep the grid in balance. EnerWise is currently available to customers in the PJM and ISO-NE energy markets, which cover 19 states and the District of Columbia.

"We are honored to be recognized by E+E Leader yet again for our EnerWise technology," said Mathew Sachs, Senior Vice President – Strategy, CPower. "We are grateful to have been recognized by this prestigious organization for the last four years for various solutions we provide to strengthen the grid by accelerating the adoption of VPPs and increasing customer value."

This is the second award CPower has earned for EnerWise in 2023. In February, EnerWise was also recognized by the Edison Awards .

About CPower Energy

CPower Energy is the leading, national DER monetization and Virtual Power Plant provider, creating the Customer-Powered Grid™ that will enable a flexible, clean and dependable energy future. With 6.3 GW of capacity at more than 19,000 sites across the U.S., we unlock the full value of distributed energy resources to strengthen the grid when and where reliable, dispatchable resources are needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland, and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergy.com.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

