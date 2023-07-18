SOCCER ICON ALEX MORGAN AND RADY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO SUPPORT KIDS AND FAMILIES

Alex Morgan will serve as an ambassador and designate funds from the Alex Morgan Foundation to support comprehensive care for families at Rady Children's

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Morgan, forward for the US Women's National Team and San Diego Wave FC, announced today a partnership with Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego that furthers her mission with the Alex Morgan Foundation to support mothers and help raise the next generation of healthy and inspired kids.

Alex Morgan with daughter Charlie (PRNewswire)

"I'm so proud to partner with an organization that aligns with my personal values and core pillars of my foundation."

"Shortly after moving to southern California with my family and putting down roots in San Diego, I became aware of Rady Children's outstanding reputation and commitment to families," said Alex Morgan. "I'm so proud to partner with the best in pediatric health care, whose mission and standard of excellence align with my personal values and the core pillars of my foundation."

Launched in March of 2023, the Alex Morgan Foundation centers on three areas of impact: equity in sports, opportunities for girls, and support for moms. Recognizing that access to youth sports and children's health go hand in hand, this new partnership will help fund the comprehensive care and support all children and their families receive at Rady Children's.

"At Rady Children's, many of our most impactful programs that support families throughout their hospital experience are funded through philanthropy," said Patrick Frias, MD, President & CEO at Rady Children's. "I know, firsthand, that Alex shares our enduring commitment to families in the San Diego region and that her ambition and standard of excellence matches our desire to impact pediatric care not only in San Diego but around the world."

Rady Children's is the largest children's hospital on the West Coast that provides services to more than 90 percent of children living in the San Diego County region. Ranked among the 10 best children's hospitals in the nation, Rady Children's comprehensive pediatric medical services go far beyond a one-time visit, often creating lasting, long-term relationships with families as they navigate their children's health care journey.

The Alex Morgan Foundation and Rady Children's first collaborated on Mother's Day in 2023, when the foundation partnered with Nike to visit the hospital and gift new moms Essentials Kits that came with onesies, socks, baby blankets, and more. Lauren, an Alex Morgan fan, was in the hospital with her newborn son, Jordan, when she received an Essentials Kit, along with a food delivery gift card to provide extra support during what can be a difficult time.

Rady Children's Hospital will also be named as a Starting XI partner of the Alex Morgan Foundation, a select group of individuals, corporate and community partners that provide high impact thought leadership, financial support and other resources to drive the foundation's mission forward. To celebrate the launch of the partnership, the Alex Morgan Foundation is auctioning a signed Alex Morgan jersey now through 11:59 p.m. on July 22, 2023, with all proceeds benefiting the work Alex Morgan and Rady Children's will do together. To learn more and participate in the auction visit the Auction Page.

About Alex Morgan Foundation

Alex Morgan Foundation was founded in 2023 to support girls and women as they build their own confident path forward in sports and in life. Dedicated to a more equitable and empowered future, the foundation invests in programs that target its core areas of impact: sports equity, opportunities for girls, and support for moms. Alex Morgan Foundation is a fiscally sponsored initiative under the umbrella of the Edward Charles Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, and raises funds through Alex's community of partners, supporters, and grant funders. Learn more at www.alexmorganfoundation.org

About Rady Children's Hospital

Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego is the largest children's hospital on the West Coast and one of the nation's top pediatric health care systems. Ranked as one of the 10 best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News and World Report in 2023, Rady Children's includes a 511-bed pediatric hospital that serves as the largest provider of comprehensive pediatric medical services in San Diego, southern Riverside and Imperial counties. With more than 40 locations, Rady Children's is the only health system in the San Diego area dedicated exclusively to pediatric health care and is the region's only designated pediatric trauma center. Rady Children's is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations to support its mission.

Contact: Ben Metcalf

bmetcalf@rchsd.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego