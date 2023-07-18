Skyward Partners with ParentSquare to Increase Communication between Schools and Families

New partnership offers additional ways for educators to contact families for improved student success

STEVENS POINT, Wis., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, is proud to announce a partnership with ParentSquare, a leader in effective K-12 school communications. This partnership will create a seamless integration between the two platforms, providing additional options for Skyward customers to enable and increase school-to-home communication for improved student success.

In welcoming ParentSquare as a preferred partner, Skyward customers now have an additional option when choosing a communication and engagement platform for their schools and district. Since 2013, ParentSquare has supplied millions of educators and families with everything they need to engage with their families and communities. ParentSquare offers automatic two-way translation in 100+ languages, text, email, app, or voice messaging options, contact verification and correction tools, and more, making it easy for families to work with their students' school.

"The more opportunities teachers and parents can communicate with one another, the better equipped both are to help students thrive," said Ray Ackerlund, president of Skyward. "By combining the power of Skyward and ParentSquare, communication barriers will be removed and families and schools alike can focus on what matters the most — the students."

Comprehensive documentation, as well as inclusion in SkyBuild, Skyward's tool used to share and export data, serve as a guide for users on how to generate the necessary data files between platforms. Additionally, ParentSquare collaborates with Skyward to provide reliable and dedicated support for their shared customers. The result is a smooth and efficient user experience for schools, students, and parents.

"We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with Skyward," said Anupama Vaid, founder and president of ParentSquare. "Combining the power of ParentSquare's unified communication platform with Skyward's comprehensive student information systems will empower schools with a high-quality experience that enhances collaboration, engagement, and student success."

This partnership will benefit both SMS 2.0 and Qmlativ Skyward customers. Skyward and ParentSquare fully integrate, with an API coming this fall for Qmlativ customers. For more information, visit www.skyward.com and www.parentsquare.com.

To learn more about this partnership, join us for a webinar on August 22, 2023. Register here.

About Skyward

Since 1980, Skyward's SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com .

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading provider of modern family and community engagement solutions for K-12 schools. Millions of educators and families in 49 states rely on the multipurpose unified platform that includes mass notifications, classroom communications, school websites, and other communication-based services, all supported by visual dashboards. ParentSquare's technology platform features comprehensive integrations with school administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for equitable communication. Founded in 2011, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at https://www.parentsquare.com.

