SKYTALE GROUP SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO BLUSH MED SPA

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skytale Group (Skytale), an M&A advisory and management consulting firm to healthcare businesses, announces it acted as lead sell-side advisor to Blush Med Spa on its partnership with Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP: weramp.com). Blush Med Spa is the premier medical aesthetics practice with three locations in Central Connecticut. This partnership with Blush Med Spa represents the first expansion for AMP in the state of Connecticut.

Skytale Group is proud to announce that Blush Med Spa has affiliated with Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP). (PRNewswire)

Skytale Group acted as lead sell-side advisor to Blush Med Spa on its partnership with AMP.

"Since its founding in 2019, Blush Med Spa has become an integral member of its community, shown through its award-winning quality of care, and their commitment to clients and employees alike," said Skytale's Tedd Van Gorden. "It has been a pleasure getting to know and working alongside the founder, Camille Karalekas and the entire Blush Med Spa team. We believe AMP has an amazing partner in Blush Med Spa and are confident they will achieve amazing things together."

"As a business owner and Mom, I am passionate about spending time focusing on my staff and family. I could not be prouder of what the Blush Med Spa team has accomplished over the years and am excited for us to join AMP," said Camille Karalekas, founder, and owner of Blush Med Spa. "Selling Blush Med Spa was a big decision, and I am so glad to have had Skytale by my side advising me through this process. I had confidence they represented my interests, and their presence made the transition process easy."

"Camille and the Blush Med Spa team have built an impressive, multi-site aesthetics brand. AMP is excited to partner with and support their vision for the future," said Nicole Chiaramonte, CEO of AMP. "Skytale has been instrumental in facilitating this complex transaction, representing their client well and keeping lines of communication open to help ensure a smooth transition of the Blush team into the AMP family."

Skytale Managing Director Ben Hernandez, Senior Vice President Tedd Van Gorden, Associate James Wimpress, and Senior Analyst Christian Guy represented Blush Med Spa in the transaction.

About Skytale Group:

Skytale Group is a full-service strategic, financial, and M&A advisory firm based in Dallas, TX. Skytale offers tailored and comprehensive strategic guidance to medical practices looking to thrive, grow, scale, sell, or understand the value of their businesses. Skytale's highly experienced team relies on vast knowledge of dental, medical, and other healthcare industries they serve to guide clients in making decisions that move their businesses forward. Obsessed with details and efficiency, Skytale analyzes financial statements, systems, and operations to help clients elevate every aspect of their businesses. Learn more at skytalegroup.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skytale Group