SimplyFun Celebrates Six Awards from Creative Child Magazine

Four games took home six awards including 'Game of the Year'

SEATTLE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplyFun, LLC., publisher of award-winning educational board games, is proud to announce six new awards from the Creative Child Magazine Awards Program. From early-coding and spatial reasoning skills to spelling and telling time, four games were recognized for nurturing creativity and learning in children. All products submitted to the Creative Child Magazine Awards are rigorously tested and reviewed by moms, educators, and early education professionals.

SimplyFun educational board games Logo (PRNewswire)

Six SimplyFun games were awarded by Creative Child Magazine for nurturing creativity and learning in children.

Here's a closer look at our award-winning games!

Chalk-A-Word received the Seal of Excellence Award in the 'Spelling Games' category as well as the Travel Fun of the Year Award in the 'Travel Fun Games' category. This spelling and vocabulary-building game is great in the classroom and for family game nights. Other skills practiced in Chalk-A-Word are social cooperation and even some math during the scorekeeping element. It's designed for 2-5 players ages 8 and up. received thein the 'Spelling Games' category as well as thein the 'Travel Fun Games' category. This spelling and vocabulary-building game is great in the classroom and for family game nights. Other skills practiced in Chalk-A-Word are social cooperation and even some math during the scorekeeping element. It's designed for 2-5 players ages 8 and up.

My Fun Day received the Kids Product of the Year Award in the 'Fun Life Skills Products' category. This colorful wooden activity board teaches the months of the year, days of the week, the four seasons, and telling time. The 13 activity disks also help children build awareness of the key elements in their daily world while the movements on the board strengthen fine motor skills. My Fun Day is a great learning tool for children ages 3 and up. received thein the 'Fun Life Skills Products' category. This colorful wooden activity board teaches the months of the year, days of the week, the four seasons, and telling time. The 13 activity disks also help children build awareness of the key elements in their daily world while the movements on the board strengthen fine motor skills. My Fun Day is a great learning tool for children ages 3 and up.

Team Digger took home the Game of The Year Award in the 'Spatial Reasoning Games' category and the Creative Play of the Year Award in the 'Creative Thinking Play' category. Team Digger is a unique game where players work cooperatively as a team to learn sequencing, spatial reasoning, and early coding skills while digging for bones! Team Digger can be played by 2-4 players ages 6 and up. took homein the 'Spatial Reasoning Games' category and thein the 'Creative Thinking Play' category. Team Digger is a unique game where players work cooperatively as a team to learn sequencing, spatial reasoning, and early coding skills while digging for bones! Team Digger can be played by 2-4 players ages 6 and up.

Shelly's Pearl was awarded the 2023 Preferred Choice Award in the 'Kids Early Education Games' category. This Life & Thinking Skills game helps young players achieve goals and practice strategy while building fine motor skills. Shelly's Pearl is intended for 2-4 players ages 4 and up. was awarded the 2023in the 'Kids Early Education Games' category. This Life & Thinking Skills game helps young players achieve goals and practice strategy while building fine motor skills. Shelly's Pearl is intended for 2-4 players ages 4 and up.

SimplyFun's 150 games range from early-learning board games to games that all ages can enjoy on game night! The best part? They are just as fun as they are educational, making learning both engaging and interactive. SimplyFun focuses on four skill areas when developing games, including Life and Thinking Skills, Math and STEM, Reading and Language Arts, and Social Sciences and Studies.

About SimplyFun

SimplyFun believes in the undeniable power of shared play to learn, grow, and foster a child's fullest and brightest potential. SimplyFun champions a vibrant, play-based education that enriches people to contribute to what's truly important in life—the capability of children and the success of schools.

Founded in 2004, SimplyFun produces award-winning games that meet the needs of today's modern families for social moments, learning moments, and moments of pure fun! Find out more at: www.simplyfun.com.

Team Digger early coding game by SimplyFun for kids aged 6 and up. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SimplyFun