Freestone Capital Management Appoints Jim Hughes Head of Client Advisory & Business Development

SEATTLE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestone Capital Management today announced that Jim Hughes has been appointed as Head of Client Advisory and Business Development for the firm. He will report to Freestone President Erik Morgan, and assumes day-to-day responsibilities for maximizing revenue through the Client Advisory and Business Development teams.

Hughes brings more than 25 years of executive experience in sales management, strategy, operations, and compliance for wealth management firms. He was most recently a founding member, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Transcend Wealth Collective. Under his leadership, Transcend Wealth Collective grew to $2 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) in less than three years. Prior to that, Hughes held senior Market Executive roles at Merrill Lynch, leading some of their largest regions across the United States.

"Jim's deep domain experience and passion for client advisory teams is an excellent fit for Freestone," said Gary Furukawa, Founder and Chief Investment Officer. "Freestone was built on doing things differently for our clients, and our advisors have access to a broad range of investment strategies that are unique to Freestone. We know that to continue our rich tradition of leadership, we need to ensure our advisors have every tool for success. Jim's entire career has been focused on helping other advisors grow and develop, and we look forward to his expertise at Freestone."

Founded in 1999, Freestone is an independent and employee-owned, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm that has grown from $250 million to over $8 billion in AUM. The firm's growth strategy involves attracting, recruiting, investing in, and empowering the next generation of advisors with the tools and information they need to grow in their careers and thrive.

"I've been a big fan of Freestone and our unique approach to wealth management for many years," said Hughes. "Our client advisor team is incredibly talented. I'm excited to partner with our seasoned advisors and to assist in the development of our next generation advisors as they both leverage our best-in-class investment solutions, financial planning tools, estate and tax advisory team, strategic new client acquisition partners, and marketing solutions."

Hughes will be a member of Freestone's executive management team. Hughes will lead a team of 27 client advisors and collaborate across investments, accounting, operations, client service and technology.

Freestone Capital Management is an independent, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm that brings together superior client service and a comprehensive investment approach. Clients entrust Freestone to help them pursue their long-term financial goals. Based out of Seattle, Freestone serves clients throughout the west coast with additional offices in San Francisco and Santa Barbara. Learn more about Freestone Capital Management at freestonecapital.com.

