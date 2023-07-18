EG AMERICA GIVES HIGH FIVES FOR HEROES ON 24/7 DAY

Fifth annual event celebrates first responders, medical and emergency professionals while raising disaster relief funds for the American Red Cross

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, July 24, EG America, a leading convenience, coffee, fuel, and food service retailer, is joining more than 30,000 convenience retailers and suppliers across the United States to celebrate 24/7 Day to honor first responders. On that day, EG America store brands will give a free coffee (hot or iced), fountain or frozen beverage, any size, to on-duty police, fire, EMT, military personnel, department of corrections officers, and nurses in uniform. EG America brands include Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Turkey Hill, Certified Oil, Loaf N' Jug, Kwik Shop, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb, Sprint and Minit Mart.

EG Group logo (PRNewsfoto/EG Group) (PRNewswire)

Held on July 24 each year, 24/7 Day was created to highlight the partnership between first responders and convenience stores. Organized by the NACS (National Association of Convenience Stores) Foundation, the event also helps raise awareness and donations for the Red Cross and spotlights the convenience store industry's important role in supporting disaster relief and crisis situations.

"This event provides a way for our 1700 stores to express our gratitude to first responders and medical professionals for their selfless service in helping us in times of need," said Nick Unkovic, President of EG America. "We are excited to partner with NACS and the American Red Cross on 24/7 Day to celebrate them and to show our appreciation for first responders."

Convenience stores are community stores: 93% of Americans live within 10 minutes a convenience store. There are 150,000-plus convenience stores in the United States, and cumulatively, the industry serves approximately 160 million customers per day, sells 80% of the fuel purchased in the country and donates more than $1 billion a year to charitable causes.

People are impacted by emergencies every day, including the communities that EG America serves:

Every day, nearly 20,000 people receive assistance from the American Red Cross — that's nearly 1,000 people helped every hour of the day.

Every Red Cross donation helps change lives, and an average of 90 cents of every dollar the Red Cross spends is invested in delivering care and comfort to those in need

"We hope you will join us in supporting the incredible community heroes who work tirelessly to lift up and help others during disasters and other crises," said Nathan Measom, Director of Cause Marketing for the American Red Cross. "We are grateful for this continued partnership, which is a unique celebration of those on the front line and the stores that support them. Along with the NACS Foundation, we look forward to giving a much deserved and well-earned high five to so many on this fifth 24/7 Day."

"Just like first responders, convenience stores and their workers provide essential services, while also acting as a reliable and safe hub for members of their community to connect, socialize and share," said Stephanie Sikorski, Executive Director of the NACS Foundation. "So much of the work that both first responders and convenience store workers do is not seen by the public. This celebration was created to shine a bright light on their service, showing them we see how much they do, and saluting them for their incredible efforts."

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering world-class Grocery & Merchandise, Foodservice and Fuel offer.

EG Group currently employs in excess of 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,300 sites across USA, UK & Ireland, Continental Europe and Australia.

Zuber Issa CBE and Mohsin Issa CBE, founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020 for their contribution to business and charity. They were also jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

Further information at www.eg.group

About the NACS Foundation

NACS Foundation is the 501(c)3 charitable arm of NACS, the global industry association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. In partnership with fuel retail, convenience and suppliers across the U.S., the NACS Foundation propels brighter futures by unifying and amplifying the philanthropic and charitable activities of the industry in communities across America. To learn more, visit conveniencecares.org, or visit us on Facebook at @TheNACSFoundation and Twitter at @NACS_Foundation.

About American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

*Anheuser-Busch will donate $0.24 for every case sold up to $100,000. Cases include Bud Light 12pk 16oz aluminum bottle case, Bud Light 15pk 16oz aluminum bottle case, Bud Light and Budweiser 24pk 16 aluminum bottle, Bud Light and Budweiser 12pk 12oz can case sold from 7/1/23 – 8/31/23

Contact: Emma Braun

Telephone: 617-337-9521

Email: ebraun@thecastlegrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EG Group