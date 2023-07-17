The Salvation Army Activates Disaster Relief as Historic Flooding Impacts Northeast

Simultaneous heat relief services illustrate scale of The Salvation Army's nationwide efforts

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After experiencing torrential downpours and unprecedented flooding in Vermont and other parts of the Northeast, The Salvation Army swiftly activated its Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) response to provide critical assistance to the affected communities. After a series of forceful storms on Monday, the region faced devastating 1-in-100-year floods, leading to widespread destruction of homes, businesses, and essential infrastructure. In light of the pressing need for support, The Salvation Army mobilized its network of trained disaster experts and volunteers to offer aid on the ground.

"In the face of even the most unexpected natural disasters, The Salvation Army stands ready to serve communities before, during, and after the damage has been done," said National Commander Kenneth G. Hodder. "We understand such events can bring unimaginable challenges and disrupt lives in profound ways. With unwavering dedication, we are here to provide support, comfort, and assistance every step of the way. Our commitment extends beyond the immediate response, as we walk alongside communities throughout the recovery process, helping them rebuild and restore what has been lost."

Collaborating closely with state and local emergency management agencies, as well as other social services organizations, The Salvation Army is actively monitoring the ongoing impacts and responding to emerging needs. Corporate partners like UPS have also joined forces to lend their support. UPS has shipped one thousand much-needed cleanup kits to Vermont, helping The Salvation Army to address the immediate cleanup needs and provide crucial assistance to those affected by the disaster.

Bob Myers, EDS Director for The Salvation Army's Eastern Territory, highlighted the significance of the disaster saying, "From the moment we began assessing the damage in Vermont, we knew that the magnitude of this disaster was significant. We're doing everything we can to get resources and support to those impacted as quickly as possible. We've already provided hundreds of meals, and our work is just getting started."

To date, The Salvation Army's Northern New England Division EDS teams have provided Vermont and the surrounding areas with:

6,472 meals and snacks

22,968 drinks

474 gallons of water

756 cleanup kits

91 emotional and spiritual care connections

$13,800 in gift cards

In addition to the flooding in the Northeast, The Salvation Army has also activated relief efforts across the country in response to the historic coast-to-coast heat dome many states are experiencing. Excessive heat watches and warnings or heat advisories affect more than 100 million people and cover 15 states, including Washington, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Texas, and Florida. As the heat wave is expected to strengthen to sustained temperatures of more than 100 degrees, The Salvation Army relief efforts include cooling stations to offer shade and hydration to those at risk of heat-related conditions as well as distributing box fans to those without air conditioning.

The best way to support those impacted is by making a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. During emergency disasters, 100% of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts. Those who can donate can do so through a variety of convenient and safe methods:

Visit SalvationArmyUSA.org

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Text "VTFLOODS" to 51555.

For more information about The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services and how we serve in times of need, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. To view visual assets from The Salvation Army's relief efforts in Vermont and the surrounding areas, please click here.

For media inquiries, please email mediarelations@salvationarmyusa.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 25 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

