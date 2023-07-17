Marty Zaluski, DVM, Joins GlobalVetLink as Head of Regulatory Affairs

Dr. Marty Zaluski has joined the animal health and movement compliance software company GlobalVetLink, where he will manage industry relations and platform compliance.

AMES, Iowa, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink, the pioneer and leader in digital animal health and movement compliance, has announced the appointment of Martin Zaluski, DVM, as Head of Regulatory Affairs. With an extensive background in animal health, Dr. Zaluski brings a wealth of experience and expertise at the state and federal regulatory level to GlobalVetLink as the company continues to expand its role in automating complex regulatory compliance tasks for veterinarians.

Dr. Martin Zalukski has joined GlobalVetLink as the Head of Regulatory Affairs (PRNewswire)

"Mandated compliance requirements in all phases of animal health continue to expand as electronic health safety, disease identification, and movement are becoming an industry requirement," said Gary Ambrosino, CEO of GlobalVetLink. "Dr. Zaluski is a recognized industry leader and expert on regulatory requirements and will play a key role in maintaining our industry leadership as our Compliance Assistant product becomes the standard regulatory intelligence for domestic and international animal health."

Dr. Zaluski is a native of Butte, MT, and graduated from Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1997. He has served as the State Veterinarian for the Montana Department of Livestock since August 2007. While there, Dr. Zaluski implemented the Designated Surveillance Area for brucellosis for continued cattle marketability and has engaged in the use of brands in traceability discussions and emerging disease events, including trichomoniasis, bluetongue, anthrax in domestic bison, and Equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM). He was also a leader in developing and implementing the Extended Equine Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (EECVI) program.

"I am excited to bring my experience in private and regulatory medicine, and passion for innovation to the GlobalVetLink team," said Dr. Martin Zaluski. "The growing success of GVL demonstrates that animal health and movement compliance can be easy, straightforward, and most importantly accurate for our veterinary customers."

With the addition of Dr. Zaluski, GlobalVetLink further solidifies its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and market leadership. The company remains dedicated to creating innovative solutions to empower veterinarians to safeguard the health and well-being of animals worldwide.

About GlobalVetLink

Over 10,000 veterinary practices use the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform to create and electronically submit compliant health records for companion, production, and equine-focused practices. The latest addition to the GVL product line is The GVL Pet TravelPass, which automates the creation of International and Hawaii pet travel certificates using a sophisticated SmartEngine™ expert system . The platform replaces time-consuming manual research processes and eliminates mistakes that prevent many veterinary practices from offering pet travel documentation services. For more information on GlobalVetLink, visit globalvetlink.com .

Media Inquires: Rebecca Haugland, 515-817-5075, rhaugland@globalvetlink.com

GlobalVetLink - Your Animal Health Compliance Assistant (PRNewsfoto/GlobalVetLink) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GlobalVetLink