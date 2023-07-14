Life Time Athletic Country Club and Life Time Work Opens at The Clarendon Crossing in Arlington, Virginia on July 14

Nearly 113,000-square-foot destination includes debut of Company's first coworking space in Greater Washington D.C market; Serves as major anchor in mixed-use development

ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today opened a one-of-a-kind athletic country club in Arlington, Virginia. The development also is home to Life Time Work, the Company's premium coworking destination, which will open July 17. Combined, the new destination makes Life Time a main anchor at The Crossing Clarendon, the multi-block stretch of mixed-used development with shops, restaurants, offices and more, owned by Regency Centers.

Life Time Clarendon marks the Company's eleventh athletic county club destination and the debut of Life Time Work in the Greater Washington D.C./ Baltimore area. The development spans 113,000 square feet over four floors, including 85,000 square feet for the athletic club and 28,000 square feet dedicated to Life Time's premium coworking spaces.

"Life Time at The Clarendon Crossing is the ideal location for us as our expansion continues across key markets while also reinforcing our asset light growth strategy," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "As a result of our unique, flexible design capabilities and partnership with Regency Centers, we took what was intended to be a small, fitness-only offering and expanded our presence to create a space that features our full Life Time experience, including Life Time Work, to become a true anchor. We expect Life Time to be the heart of this development and bustling area."

The athletic county club encompasses everything a person needs to enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle, including seven dedicated studios and spaces for Life Time's exclusive classes and small group training, a spacious fitness floor with best-in-class cardio and strength-based equipment, complemented by Life Time's team of Dynamic Personal Trainers. Offerings and amenities also include a fast-casual LifeCafe restaurant, LifeSpa for hair, nail, esthetician and massage services, luxurious rejuvenation suites with saunas, steam rooms, cold plunge, whirlpools and luxurious dressing rooms. For families, Life Time's Kids Academy features a robust offering of programs and classes for kids three months to age 11.

The debut of Life Time Work brings a whole new way for established working professionals to spend their days whether working solo or as part of small-to-large companies. The space is thoughtfully and elegantly designed with furnishings, lighting and plant life, along with highly functional private offices, open-plan workspaces, conference rooms and other hard-to-find amenities. Flexible monthly memberships and access to every Life Time athletic country club nationwide are a part of what sets this unique concept apart in the market and nationwide.

"Life Time really was the perfect choice for this location," said Andrew Kabat, Senior Vice President and Senior Market Officer for Regency Centers. "Their forward-thinking approach to their athletic club and coworking members means they will be staples of this community for a long time. As long-term owners and operators, we place a high value on being reflective to our surroundings and meeting the needs of our neighbors. Life Time checks all the right boxes and enhances the destination as a result."

Life Time Clarendon will be open from 4:00am to Midnight Monday through Friday and 5:00am to 11:00pm Saturday and Sunday. For more information on membership, features and amenities, visit the Life Time Clarendon website or call 703.666.2900. Follow Life Time on social media at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Life Time currently owns and operates four clubs in Maryland including Annapolis, Columbus, Gaithersburg and Rockville, along with six clubs in Virginia including Centreville, Fairfax, Gainesville, Loudon County, Reston and Sterling.

