Birch Medical Spas Announces Partnership with The Amara Med Spa

DENVER, Colo. and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Birch Medical Spas ("Birch"), backed by Imperial Capital ("Imperial"), is thrilled to announce a partnership with Amara Med Spa LLC ("Amara"). This dynamic alliance brings together two influential players in the industry to drive innovation and reshape the medical spa landscape.

Birch Medical Spas Logo (CNW Group/Birch Medical Spas) (PRNewswire)

Amara is based in Northern Florida and has rapidly expanded to five locations under the leadership of its founder, Greg Smith, and his exceptional team. Amara embraces the empowerment of its team, harnessing their expertise, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and blending it with a captivating design aesthetic to craft outstanding patient experiences. Amara's commitment to excellence is evident through its diverse array of medical aesthetic treatments, primarily focusing on injectables, and its team of top aesthetic injectors and aestheticians. Amara has been voted the best med spa in Northern Florida for the past two years and is recognized as one of the top providers in the U.S. for Allergan, Galderma, ZO, and Revanesse. Greg will continue to lead Amara's operations, ensuring its continued growth and success with the support of the Birch executive team.

"I'm very excited to partner with the private equity leader in the med spa space. The ease of this acquisition and the trust I have in this group gives me confidence in the bright future ahead for our employees and clinics," said Greg Smith, Founder of Amara. "With Imperial's backing, we are thrilled to announce we will be building out locations across Florida and Georgia. Our dedicated employees are not just team members; they are our valued partners, and together, we are committed to building an exceptional business. Our differentiated platform for injectors and aestheticians sets a new standard in the industry, making us an attractive choice for top talent. Please reach out to me directly if you would like to learn more about Amara and the new opportunities around Florida and Georgia."

"Our unique model, exceptional team, and strong consumer brand have made Amara a disruptor in the industry. We look forward to introducing Amara to new markets with the support of Birch and Imperial. On behalf of the team, we are excited for the future," said Jenny Schroeder, President of Amara.

This partnership is the second platform investment for Birch, which was founded to reshape the future of the medical spa space by partnering with leading medical spas across the U.S. and providing them with corporate resources in finance, IT, digital marketing, real estate, and additional capital for growth. "We are incredibly excited to partner with the entire Amara team," said Stephanie Hu, Chief Executive Officer of Birch. "Their track record of growth, beautiful locations, and phenomenal culture make it a truly exceptional business. We see tremendous opportunity for de novo expansion in Florida, Georgia, Utah, Colorado, and Texas, and look forward to working with the Amara and Elase teams to build an industry leader."

Birch is backed by Imperial as part of the firm's Back, Buy and Build investment strategy. "We are excited to work with the Birch, Amara and Elase teams to support their continued growth," said Nick Moritsugu, Vice President at Imperial.

About The Amara Med Spa

Amara is North Florida's premier luxury medical spa. Amara Med Spa's mission is to provide the finest medical aesthetic treatments while honoring your natural beauty. Amara combines the most advanced technology with an elite team of aesthetic providers and gives our patients a consultative and unforgettable experience. Amara operates five clinics in Northern Florida. For further information on Amara, visit www.theamaramedspa.com.

About Birch Medical Spas

Birch is the nation's newest medical spa company, built on the philosophy of delivering premium customer experience, building lifetime clients, and creating a best-in-class team of medical spa industry leaders. After finalizing a senior leadership team of top talent in 2023, Birch will empower its people to deliver the most unforgettable experience for our clients so that all are empowered to live their best lives. Birch is a leading medical spa platform created through partnerships with business owners looking to expand their medical spas and careers. For further information on Birch, visit www.birchmedspa.com.

About Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within healthcare, business services, and consumer services industries. Based in Toronto, Imperial Capital combines its deep industry focus, active portfolio management, and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives to offer a differentiated approach to investing. With assets under management of over US$3.5 billion, Imperial is currently investing from its US$800 million Fund VIII. For further information on Imperial, visit www.imperialcap.com.

For further information:

Amara: Greg Smith, Chief Executive Officer

Email: greg@theamaramedspa.com

Instagram: @gregamaraceo

Birch: Stephanie Hu, Chief Executive Officer

Email: shu@birchmedspa.com

