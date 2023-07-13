June was another record month at Ontario International

Southern California gateway broke marks for both total passengers and international travelers

ONTARIO, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) set a record in June for passenger volume, welcoming more than 559,000 travelers and breaking a record set just a month earlier, officials announced.

The aviation gateway also recorded more than 37,000 international travelers, which was the most in a single month ever at ONT.

The total passenger count for June was 8.7% higher than June last year. The number of domestic passengers grew by 5% to 522,000, while international air travel more than doubled to 37,000.

The previous high for total passengers in one month since the airport's return to local ownership in 2016 was recorded in May 2023 when 557,000 travelled through ONT.

Over the first six months of the year, total passenger volume was nearly 3 million, 12.4% greater than the first half of 2022. The passenger count included 2.8 million domestic travelers and 176,000 international passengers, increases of 9.5% and 94.4%, respectively.

"Since taking ownership of the airport our goal has been to create an international gateway for Southern California with the amenities, facilities and services befitting the region," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "We couldn't be more pleased that demand for air travel through Ontario remains strong, outpacing other California airports, driven by large increases in population and jobs across our region."

Ten million Southern Californians live or work closer to ONT than any other airport, and eight of the 10 fastest growing California cities over 100,000 population are in ONT's primary service area.

Passenger Totals Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change Domestic 522,088 496,950 5.06 % 2,813,917 2,570,272 9.5 % International 37,359 17,534 113.07 % 176,238 90,677 94.4 % Total 559,447 514,484 8.74 % 2,990,155 2,660,949 12.4 %



Volumes of commercial freight and mail declined by 14% in June and 10% on a year-to-date basis, consistent with lower cargo volume globally which has been anticipated by industry analysts.

Air cargo (tonnage) Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change Freight 57,410 67,525 -14.98 % 338,431 380,612 -11.1 % Mail 4,260 4,479 -4.89 % 27,725 28,107 -1.4 % Total 61,670 72,004 -14.35 % 366,156 408,720 -10.4 %



"Despite the slow-down in freight movement worldwide, Ontario International is a vital cog in the U.S. supply chain," Elkadi said. "Our modernized and expanded cargo facilities remain key components for shippers serving Southern California."

