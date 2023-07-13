Forbes names CGI a 2023 Best Employer for New Graduates

FAIRFAX, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced its selection by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for New Graduates, placing it among 300 U.S. companies "most liked" by the 20,000 new workforce entrants in Forbes' annual survey.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a company where recent graduates can make an impact while having many avenues to grow their career," said Tim Hurlebaus, CGI President of U.S. Commercial and State Government operations. "At CGI, we are committed to providing resources for new hires to realize their goals and aspirations while placing inclusion at the center of how we deliver solutions and outcomes for our clients."

CGI's collaborative culture and local operations across 70+ U.S. offices create an approachable environment for recent grads. With 91,000 professionals worldwide, CGI also provides a variety of programs to facilitate career success for recent graduates and extensive insights into industry and technology trends that provide skill-building opportunities. For example, CGI's IT Academy recruits, trains and deploys the next generation of skilled professionals and upskills existing employees; and CGI Launch is a five-week program for new hires that combines live, virtual and hybrid onboarding. Other programs include CGI's Early Career Professionals member resource group, local social clubs, internships, mentoring initiatives, and access to CGI's innovative career-long professional development resource, CGI Academia. CGI also invests in the health and wellness needs and interests of employees with a worldwide Oxygen program that offers a variety of preventative and awareness activities and services.

"Life at CGI is grounded in teamwork, respect and belonging," said Debbie Rhodes, CGI Federal Vice-President of Human Resources. "Since 1976, we're here to last and lead. CGI is a place where you can belong and grow, not confined by borders or predefined paths. We hire people for who they authentically are, and we value a workforce that is diverse in background and mind."

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With over 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

