Ben's Original™ and No Kid Hungry® Continue Partnership to Provide 2.5 Million Meals* to Kids Facing Hunger Across the US

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben's Original™ continues their "Be an After-School Hero" program benefitting No Kid Hungry®, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. From July 3 to November 12 this year, for every $1 spent on participating Ben's Original products, $1 will be donated to No Kid Hungry, which will help provide 10 meals, and a total commitment of 2.5 million meals* to children throughout the United States.

For more than 70 years, Ben's Original has provided families around the globe with high-quality rice that's nutritious, flavorful and easy to prepare. But for many families across the country, three healthy meals a day aren't guaranteed. As part of the Ben's Original ambition to create a more inclusive future while maintaining its commitment to producing the world's best rice, the brand has extended its collaboration with the No Kid Hungry campaign to combat childhood hunger and food insecurity. Every $1 spent = $1 donated to No Kid Hungry, which can help provide 10 meals to kids.

"Many children face the challenge of not having a reliable source of nutritious food on a daily basis," said Angie Madigan, Vice President of Marketing, Mars Food & Nutrition North America. "We are honored to help continue our partnership with No Kid Hungry to provide nutritious meals for children this summer and into the fall season. Together we continue our brand commitment to work toward a more equitable future and to create opportunities that offer everyone a seat at the table and access to healthy meals."

Consumers can participate in the program and help children facing hunger by purchasing Ben's Original at their local retailers, Amazon and online, for every $1 spent on participating Ben's Original products, $1 will be donated to No Kid Hungry, with a minimum commitment of $100,000 and a maximum commitment of $250,000*. Available in a variety of flavors and formats, including Ready Rice™, the portfolio provides a convenient and tasty meal options ready in just 90 seconds.

"In the past ten years, we have identified and addressed huge gaps in child nutrition programs," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "It's an honor to continue our partnership with Ben's Original™ brand to make sure every child gets three nutritious meals a day for healthy growth and development. It's going to take all of us to build a better future for our kids facing food insecurity, poor health outcomes and poverty."

About Mars Food

Mars Food is a fast-growing dinnertime food business, making tastier, healthier, easier meals that bring the world to the dinner table. With North American headquarters in Chicago, Ill. and global headquarters in London, Mars Food US's portfolio of leading brands includes: Ben's Original™, Seeds of Change™, and Tasty Bite®. Our purpose –Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow. –drives our business to be a leader in health & wellbeing and sustainability. Mars Food is a segment of Mars, Incorporated. For more information about the Ben's Original™ Brand and its purpose initiatives, visit https://www.bensoriginal.com or https://www.mars.com/.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

*$1 can help provide 10 meals. Donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

