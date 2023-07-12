SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF AN ACQUISITION WHICH INCREASES ITS INTEREST IN WELLS IT OPERATES IN THE NORTHWEST STACK

SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF AN ACQUISITION WHICH INCREASES ITS INTEREST IN WELLS IT OPERATES IN THE NORTHWEST STACK

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced the closing of an acquisition which increases its interest in twenty-six producing wells operated by the Company within the Northwest Stack play for approximately $11.25 million, with an effective date of April 1, 2023. Average net production associated with the acquired interests for the first quarter of 2023 was approximately 500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (~30% oil). The low decline profile and oilier content associated with these properties and interests will further strengthen the Company's commodity price realizations, operating margins and cash flow.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/SandRidge Energy, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Contact Information

Investor Relations

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

investors@sandridgeenergy.com

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.