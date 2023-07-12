Norfolk Southern shares progress on environmental, social, and governance initiatives

Annual ESG report highlights commitment to the community of East Palestine, safety enhancements

ATLANTA, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Wednesday released its annual Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report, "Forging a Better Tomorrow," spanning 2022 and early 2023. The report highlights Norfolk Southern's long-term strategy to balance service, productivity and growth, initiatives to enhance rail safety, and the company's ongoing efforts in East Palestine, Ohio.

"We will continue to fulfill our promises to East Palestine and the surrounding areas," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. "We believe in doing what's right by our people, our customers, and the communities we serve, which is why we will always strive to enhance our safety culture, invest in our people, and build upon our long-standing sustainability initiatives."

Over the last year, Norfolk Southern made meaningful progress toward its sustainability goals and took measurable steps to drive positive outcomes, including:

Reducing environmental impact

goal of a 42% reduction by 2034 6% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity, advancing the

Up to a 25% increase in fuel efficiency through each locomotive modernization

22% reduction of overall water usage, saving over 91 million gallons over the past two years

Protected 1,105 acres of ecologically significant land in South Carolina's coastal plain of ecologically significant land incoastal plain

Building strong connections with stakeholders

paid sick leave benefits to Norfolk Southern's entire craft workforce, becoming the first Class I railroad to do so Partnered with union leaders to provideto Norfolk Southern's entire craft workforce, becoming the first Class I railroad to do so

Operation Awareness & Response (OAR) program 5,000+ first responders trained through Norfolk Southern's

Announced a permanent regional training facility for first responders

Ranked No. 1 out of over 10,000 transportation and logistics organizations in attracting talent from underrepresented groups

Driving growth for customers, our economy

$3.7 billion in intermodal shipments, $2.5 billion in agriculture, forest, and consumer products, and $1.7 billion in metals and construction merchandise

Nearly $1.9 billion invested to promote safe, efficient operations, modernize technology, and support economic growth in communities

3,100 jobs created from customer investment in facilities along Norfolk Southern's lines

"We've made tremendous achievements in decarbonizing supply chains and reinforcing an inclusive workplace culture built around safety, and our work and commitment to these goals is unwavering," said Norfolk Southern Chief Sustainability Officer Josh Raglin. "None of this would be possible without our incredible team of people who are committed to building a better planet and more resilient communities for generations to come."

To access the full report, please visit this link .

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

