New Generative AI Research From McLean & Company Calls for Focusing HR Resources Amid Inevitable Technological Disruption

With the explosion in popularity of tools like ChatGPT, generative AI (artificial intelligence) is emerging as a widely sought-after solution to reduce the burden of administrative and routine tasks in HR.

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As advancements in generative AI technology are fundamentally changing how organizations approach and conduct work, HR is positioned to play an integral role in successfully adapting to the future of work. To help HR leaders bridge the gap between the lack of employee and organizational knowledge and understanding versus the immense capabilities and possible benefits of generative AI, McLean & Company has released its timely new research blueprint, Harness the Potential of Generative AI in HR.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is already being used by employees across a variety of organizations, but often the skills and knowledge needed to maximize its benefits while minimizing its risks is lacking. Harnessing the potential of generative AI in HR will allow organizations to uncover value, minimize risk, and ensure task alignment as they move forward into the future of work. (CNW Group/McLean & Company) (PRNewswire)

Many employees are already using generative AI tools and products, though they often lack the skills and competencies needed to maximize the benefits of this technology while minimizing the risks. Organizations are also struggling to optimize and manage the use of AI tools and must contend with significant risks, biases, and inaccuracies in generative AI.

The global HR research and advisory firm explains in the new resource that through the development of skills needed to leverage evolving technology and empowering employees to embrace the associated capabilities, HR has a key opportunity to support the evaluation and implementation of generative AI throughout the organization.

"Generative AI presents an exciting opportunity for people leaders to rethink how HR does its work and find unprecedented efficiencies," says Will Howard, director of HR Research and Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "HR plays a crucial role in supporting the entire organization in understanding the far-reaching impacts of generative AI and helping employees adapt to the disruption."

In the blueprint, the firm explains that the relationship between generative AI tools and employees is mutually beneficial. Generative AI tools can improve efficiency and accelerate innovation by automating routine day-to-day tasks, while employee input is crucial for validating and improving the output provided by generative AI.

McLean & Company also suggests that the key to successful implementation of generative AI in the workplace is creating a culture of trust and support within the organization, with employees who aren't afraid of trying new ideas being 4.47x more likely to be engaged than those who are.

The latest data-backed blueprint is divided into three sections to provide a concise process HR leaders can follow to evaluate and implement generative AI tools within their organizations. The firm's recommended process is outlined below:

Define generative AI use cases in HR: Completion of the first section of the process will identify key stakeholders and a project team, evaluate organizational and HR strategy to inform the project purpose and guiding principles, and complete a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities) analysis to understand how generative AI applies to HR practices. This section also requires gathering feedback from employees, prioritizing HR capabilities, and determining the application of generative AI use cases.



Pilot and launch generative AI use cases: The second section supports HR leaders in creating guidelines for generative AI use in HR, piloting the generative AI use case in HR prior to implementation, and identifying the skills, knowledge, and behaviors needed to optimize generative AI.



Support the organization in implementing generative AI: The third and final section of the research guides the development of a policy on the acceptable use of generative AI, the conduction of a risk assessment of use cases across the organization, and the empowerment of employees to leverage generative AI in their roles. It also reminds HR leaders to conduct workforce planning to anticipate and prepare for future needs. The third and final section of the research guides the development of a policy on the acceptable use of generative AI, the conduction of a risk assessment of use cases across the organization, and the empowerment of employees to leverage generative AI in their roles. It also reminds HR leaders toto anticipate and prepare for future needs.

"There is a lot of anxiety among employees about the impact of generative AI on job security," explains Howard. "Engaging employees early and often is crucial to reduce uncertainty."

McLean & Company advises that the cornerstone of a successful evaluation of generative AI in the workplace is transparency. Being open about its potential uses and the benefits and drawbacks of using generative AI will increase employee trust.

To access the full blueprint, download Harness the Potential of Generative AI in HR.

As a future-focused advisory partner, the firm has also recently released its cutting-edge report, The Future of HR Report, which examines how HR leaders must prepare for the unpredictable through the evaluation of HR trends and consideration of drivers of change.

For HR leaders as well as C-suite and VP-level executives who are responsible for enabling, streamlining, and future-proofing their organizations' HR functions, Signature, the highly anticipated HR industry conference from McLean & Company, is returning from November 5-7, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. Register for Signature 2023 or learn more here. Early bird tickets are available until August 1, 2023.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, data-backed insights and commentary on generative AI in HR, the future of work, and trends people leaders should anticipate in the coming months can reach out to kking@infotech.com.

About McLean & Company

Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact kking@infotech.com.

McLean & Company Logo (CNW Group/McLean & Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McLean & Company