The Man Up Club Presents GODFlow Festival Featuring Angela "BLAC CHYNA" White

MINNEAPOLIS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Man Up Club, a non-profit mentor leadership organization for young men of color, proudly presents Godflow Hip Hop & Hope Fest on Sunday, July 23rd at the historic concert venue, First Avenue, where Prince filmed Purple Rain.

(PRNewswire)

Angela BLAC CHYNA White, recently baptized will share about her spiritual transformation at Godflow Hip Hop & Hope Fest !

Godflow is a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic premiere Christian Hip Hop festival that was launched by The Man Up Club Summer of 2020 as a means to reach and help heal the next generation through faith during the tragedy of George Floyd and the Twin Cities riots. In its 4th year, the festival continues to grow and expand. Godflow features prolific, positive, and inspirational hip hop emcees from around the country. Special guest, Angela "BLAC CHYNA" White, who was recently baptized and notably gracious to share more about her spiritual and physical transformation, joins Godflow 2023. In addition, Godflow is hosted and headlined by brother-sister hip hop duo, Sis N Lil Bro (@wesisnlilbro). Additionally, Porsha Love, Mike Teezy, Angie Rose, Mission, George. Rose, Cliford Gray, and more performers will showcase. The Man Up Club offers programs that meet the practical needs of disadvantaged youth; the four areas of mentorship are developing life skills, social skills, academic discipline, and civic responsibility. The Man Up Club's mission is to develop young boys into holistic young men of character; the organization has a proven track record and strong reputation for delivering long-term sustainable engagement and outcomes. Man Up places a strong focus on the issue of fatherlessness. The Man Up Club equips and empowers young boys to become valued, competing members of society, with three primary goals of boys who graduate from high school, avoid the prison pipeline, and pursue college or a trade school-careers.

"Godflow Hip Hop and Hope Fest is one catalytic event for youth and young adults to attend without being judged, and to have a personal encounter with Jesus. Here, they will get assistance managing daily struggles with mental health, abuse, trauma, racism, and faith. The culture is ready for a movement that allows our youth to be seen as they are and meet them where they are on their journey," says Korey "XROSS" Dean Sr. Founder & Executive Director of The Man Up Club and Godflow Fest.

Tickets for purchase are available at: www.godflowfest.com

For more information or to be a sponsor, contact: info@themanupclub.org visit: www.themanupclub.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Man Up Club