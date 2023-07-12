CTM to Participate in the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) Annual Meeting in Washington DC, July 13-15, 2023

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTM Biomedical, LLC, a leading US provider of human placental connective tissue allografts for surgical use, is delighted to announce it is exhibiting at and supporting two educational sessions at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) 2023 Annual Meeting.

CTM develops pluripotent connective tissue matrix* allografts to help physicians treat biologic issues that are beyond their control. CTM products are non-cadaveric, decellularized human placental connective-tissue matrix products, intended solely for homologous use to cover or protect (CTM Thin, CTM Thick, CTM X-Thick), or to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate connective tissue (CTM Paste, CTM Flow). These tissue allografts allow physicians to support tissue repair in various Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic surgical procedures.

Three leading sports med surgeons will be sharing their experiences using CTM at two educational events during AOSSM 2023 - a) a live cadaveric surgical demonstration in the OLC Bioskills Training Lab, and b) a Keystone Theatre presentation.

Sean P. Calloway, MD and Damion M. Harris, MD will perform a live cadaveric surgical demonstration at the OLC Mobile Training Lab at 10:15am EST on Thursday, 13th July - CTM's first human placental connective tissue matrix bioskills lab at a major orthopaedic conference.

Frantz R. Lerebours, MD and Sean P. Calloway, MD will present on the incorporation of placental connective tissue matrix into sports surgery of the shoulder and knee in the Keystone Theater Blue at 10:15am EST on Friday, 14th July.

"In surgical procedures of the knee involving tissue damage or tissue with compromised healing potential, I have found that the human allograft extracellular matrix from CTM has been an excellent adjunct to several soft tissue repairs/reconstructions of the knee," commented Dr. Calloway, currently team physician for the U.S. Soccer Federation.

"With regard to rotator cuff repair, industry has done an excellent job addressing tissue fixation. The next frontier of improving outcomes will be to solve the biology of repairs," said Dr. Harris, a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeon and a recent inductee into the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES). "I believe CTM is the next step in the process of addressing this lack of biology. It has become a consistent part of my practice and one that I feel has greatly improved my ability to treat my patients".

"I am delighted that AOSSM-attending surgeons will hear from Dr. Calloway, Dr. Harris and Dr. Lerebours about their excellent experiences using CTM to support tissue repair in sports medicine surgery", said Nick Edouard, COO of CTM. "CTM physician users recognize that they benefit from an ideal extracellular matrix (ECM) to support tissue repair and complement their ability to perform mechanical repair. CTM human placental connective tissue matrix is just that - an ideal ECM that is native, non-cadaveric, immune-privileged, and pluripotent."

If you are attending AOSSM 2023 please stop by to meet the CTM team at Booth 509 A or join us and our presenters at the educational sessions ( https://events.sportsmed.org/am2023/exhibitor-information/exhibit-hall-events ).

* Pluripotent connective tissue matrix describes connective tissue that has utility in multiple tissue types. "Pluripotent" in this context refers to the product not being limited to use in a particular type of tissue. No reference or claim related to pluripotent stem cells is being made. CTM products are sterile, decellularized human tissue allografts. They do not contain any live cells, do not have any cellular activity, and are not dependent on any cellular activity for their utility.

About the CTM AOSSM 2023 presenters

SEAN P. CALLOWAY, MD is a board-certified, fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and currently practicing at Orthopedic Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. Dr. Calloway has an extensive background in sports medicine, being the team physician for the United States Soccer Federation and the Indianapolis Indians Triple-A Baseball team.

DAMION M. HARRIS, MD is board-certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He is also a recent inductee into ASES (American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons). Dr. Harris received his undergraduate degree from Purdue University, his MD from Indiana University's School of Medicine and completed an orthopedic surgery residency at Southern Illinois School of Medicine, Carbondale.

FRANTZ R. LEREBOURS, MD is fellowship-trained in sports medicine with an expertise in orthopedic trauma and fracture surgery at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care, FL. Dr. Lerebours is a team physician for the Miami Heat as well as FIU college football.

About CTM Biomedical, LLC

Pioneering tissue-based medical solutions to help physicians treat biologic issues that are beyond their control: CTM is a biologic solutions company focused on surgical and non-surgical solutions to improve patient lives and reduce healthcare costs. We are a leading national US provider of human placental connective tissue products for surgical use to support tissue repair. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine, and strong ethical behavior, CTM provides a key element to successful outcomes – The Human Element®.

