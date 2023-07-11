TYR Partners with Operation Underground Railroad on Limited-Edition Shoe

100% of the profit from sales supports their mission to fight human trafficking and child exploitation

SEAL BEACH, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYR announced its first-ever custom collaboration with global charity Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) to launch a limited-edition O.U.R. CXT-1 Trainer from which 100% of the profit will be donated directly to the organization. Beginning today, the limited edition CXT-1 Trainer with a signature O.U.R. black and yellow design are available for purchase via TYR online. As a nonprofit comprising global law enforcement, military, survivors, and civilians, Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) is dedicated to its mission to lead the fight against all human trafficking which affects 40.3 million people around the world—25% of which are estimated to be children (Liberate Children).

"TYR is proud to join forces with O.U.R. for their crucial mission," said TYR CEO, Matt DiLorenzo. "We are excited to donate 100% of the profit from our special O.U.R. CXT-1 Trainer and make an even greater impact on the quality of the lives of others. Our customers represent strength, and we look forward to seeing them wear this shoe to show their support for this pressing cause."

In addition to the creation of the O.U.R. CXT-1 Trainer, TYR and O.U.R. will host an all-day workout fundraising event in Madison, WI, during the CrossFit® Games. Athletes of all levels are invited to join the fight against child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation by participating in twelve unique "Hero" workouts at the "TYR House" inside Connex Gym. The workouts, which will take place throughout the day, are open to the public and those interested in participating can register by going to TheTYRHouse.com.

"We are incredibly thankful for this new collaboration with TYR and for the brand's willingness to activate the CrossFit community in this fight against human trafficking which is an unfortunate occurrence in all fifty U.S. states. The proceeds from this collaboration with TYR will help us continue to pursue our mission to rescue victims of trafficking who desperately need our help," said O.U.R. President and COO, Matt Osborne.

For more information and to purchase the O.U.R. CXT-1 Trainer in support of O.U.R. for $150.00, visit www.tyr.com.

About TYR

At TYR, we create innovative and performance-driven products that empower athletes to reach their highest potential and inspire them to be their best selves. For more information, please visit TYR.com.

About O.U.R.

Operation Underground Railroad goes to the darkest corners of the world to assist in rescuing children from slavery and ensure ongoing aftercare, providing cutting-edge tools and resources to U.S. law enforcement throughout the United States, while strengthening preventative efforts that benefit at-risk children worldwide. O.U.R. will not give up and will continue to go to the darkest places until light is restored and every child is protected. Our resolve never falters, and we will faithfully persevere until every child is safe. For more information, please visit OURRESCUE.org.

