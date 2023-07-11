Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. Files Patent for Groundbreaking Oral Thin Film Manufacturing System

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (RSCI, OTC, PK), a pioneering pharmaceutical company based in New York, is proud to announce the filing of a new patent for its cutting-edge Oral Thin Film (OTF) manufacturing system. The patent showcases Redwood's commitment to revolutionizing the pharmaceutical industry through advanced drug delivery mechanisms.

The newly developed system redefines accuracy in the administration of nano dosages of active ingredients, catering to the growing demand for precision-based pharmaceutical products. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Redwood's Oral Thin Film manufacturing system enables the precise formulation and consistent production of oral thin films. This breakthrough offers significant advantages over conventional drug delivery methods, ensuring enhanced bioavailability and improved patient outcomes.

Redwood anticipates receiving the much-anticipated patent approval, cementing its position as the leading pioneer in the field of oral thin film manufacturing.

In addition to its revolutionary manufacturing system, Redwood is actively collaborating with several global research groups on effectiveness study proposals for its flagship product, TBX-FREE. This groundbreaking solution received a substantial number of comments from Amazon and Walmart customers about their success in stopping smoking. The company anticipates the publication of the forthcoming double-blind, randomized study results, scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year. This empirical data will provide objective insights into TBX-FREE's efficacy, further solidifying its position as a game-changing product in the market.

Jason Cardiff, the CEO of Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the study, stating, "We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers about the effectiveness of TBX-FREE. However, we eagerly anticipate the results from our comprehensive study to provide empirical evidence of its benefits. The publication of these findings will further affirm the potential of TBX-FREE in transforming the lives of individuals worldwide."

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. remains committed to advancing the pharmaceutical landscape through groundbreaking inventions, cutting-edge technology, and rigorous research. With the filing of the new patent for the oral thin film manufacturing system and the forthcoming study results for TBX-FREE, the company is poised for continued success and growth.

About Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc.

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. is a New York-based pharmaceutical company at the forefront of scientific innovation. With a strong focus on research and development, Redwood aims to transform the healthcare industry by introducing advanced drug delivery mechanisms and groundbreaking pharmaceutical products. The company's commitment to excellence, precision, and patient well-being drives its pursuit of novel solutions to improve therapeutic outcomes. For more information, please visit www.redwoodsci.co .

