Life Time Breaks Ground on 152,000-Square-Foot Athletic Country Club in Rosemount MN; Early 2025 Opening Planned

ROSEMOUNT, Minn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, and the City of Rosemount, today broke ground on the future location of Life Time Rosemount. Life Time executives and Rosemount city and community leaders were on hand for the occasion, almost 31 years to the day when Life Time opened its first club. Today, Life Time operates more than 165 locations in 30 states and 40 major markets, including 24 in Minnesota.

"We're excited to reach this important milestone as we bring our Healthy Way of Life programs and offerings to this fast-growing area in Dakota County, while also serving as part of our asset light growth strategy," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "Our partnership with Rosemount and their financial investment in this project will have a positive health impact for area residents and a positive economic impact on further business growth for years to come."

The new, 92-000-square-foot athletic country club and adjacent 60,000-square-foot outdoor aquatics area and pickleball court development is a public/private venture between Life Time and Rosemount and will serve not only Rosemount residents but the entire Dakota County community and beyond. Construction is now underway on the 12-acre site, located at the southeast corner of Akron Avenue and Connemara Trail. Life Time is planning for an early 2025 opening.

"We've been purposeful in looking for the right kind of growth in Rosemount to set us apart, and this innovative public/private partnership with Life Time hits the mark on so many levels," said Rosemount Mayor Jeff Weisensel. "Our community places a high value on wellness, athletics, and parks and recreation, and bringing the country's premier athletic club to Rosemount has been met with so much excitement and enthusiasm. It's a perfect complement to round out what we have to offer residents and visitors."

Once open, the new Life Time will encompass all things healthy living, with unparalleled experiences, programming and amenities including six dedicated studios for barre, cycle, group fitness, Pilates and yoga; an expansive fitness floor for cardio, resistance and free weight training and specially designed small group training spaces; pickleball and basketball courts; leisure pool and whirlpools; and luxurious spaces for recovery with steam and sauna spaces, and exquisite dressing rooms. The club will also have Life Time's full-service LifeCafe and LifeSpa, an outdoor beach club with lap and leisure pools, waterslides and an outdoor bistro. Additionally, there will be four outdoor pickleball courts. Life Time's Kids Academy will provide studios and spaces for kids 90 days old to 11.

An online waitlist is available for those interested in becoming a Founding Member of the club. A Preview Center will open in 2024.

Life Time Rosemount will join 23 other Life Time clubs in Minnesota. In Dakota County, the company opened its first ground up destination in Eagan in 1994, followed by a small, express location in Apple Valley. Lakeville opened in 2007. For more information, visit www.lifetime.life. Additionally, follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 165 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

