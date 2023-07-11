KITCHENAID® USHERS IN NEW GENERATION OF NEUTRAL TONES WITH LAUNCH OF PORCELAIN WHITE STAND MIXER

Through Innovative Trend-Based Research, the Satin Finish and Warm Hue of Porcelain White Was Born

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid brand introduces its newest colorway -- meet Porcelain White. The KitchenAid Global Color and Design team has been tracking the evolution of white shades in the kitchen since the 1990s, watching closely as consumers' color cravings evolved from cold and clean in the 2010s to natural and soft in the 2020s. Through this innovative trend research process, Porcelain White came to life to satisfy consumers' appetite for tones that are warm, inviting and raw.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Porcelain White (PRNewswire)

"Porcelain White answers the consumer demand for softer and more approachable white tones in the home, feeding the desire for natural warmth in everyday spaces," said Brittni Pertijs, Whirlpool Color, Finish & Material Design. "We have tracked this evolution since the 1990s, watching as white tones in the home evolve to take on more natural hues from woodtones and stones."

The KitchenAid Global Color and Design team's thorough research uncovered that consumers' desire for natural and warm tones stems from heightened clarity of mind and a boom in vulnerability in recent years. Porcelain White has a satin finish and warm undertones that feed softly into tinted neutrals in the home, so whether you gravitate to an all-white aesthetic or a more maximalistic space, Porcelain White can fit seamlessly into any kitchen.

"Porcelain White is designed for the next generation of kitchens," said Chad Parks, senior communications manager for Whirlpool. "The 2020s have ushered in a new era of tones in the kitchen, and KitchenAid brand's wide portfolio of color offerings are based in the ever-evolving color trend landscape and are designed with consumer desires in mind."

The Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Porcelain White (KSM192XDPL) is available for purchase on KitchenAid.com (MSRP $449.99).

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

Media Contact:

MSL

KitchenAidPR@mslgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KitchenAid