Aircraft Year-Over-Year Inventory Levels Continue to Cool While Values Remain Steady

LINCOLN, Neb., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Sandhills Global aviation market reports show inventory levels continuing to cool among pre-owned aircraft in Sandhills marketplaces. Only the used jet category exhibited positive growth in June. Asking values saw slight increases across the industry.

"Looking at the latest market data compared to the previous month, there are a number of changes worth watching," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. "Inventories for used piston singles fell compared to the previous month, for example. And turboprops are now trending sideways rather than up. Many of these changes are modest, but they underscore the importance of monitoring each category carefully before making decisions about buying and selling aircraft."

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model year equipment actively in use.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

Overall, used jet aircraft inventory levels continue to climb. Prices remain higher than they were a year ago. However, the light and midsize jet category is continuing a trend that started in April, posting YOY asking value decreases.

Inventory levels increased 1.82% M/M and 73.76% YOY in June following consecutive months of increases.

Asking values increased 1.19% M/M and 7.66% YOY in June and are currently trending sideways.

U.S. & Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Inventory levels remained steady in June and dipped below previous year levels for the first time since February 2022. Asking values remained steady M/M and were slightly higher than last year.

Inventory levels decreased 0.09% M/M in June and are currently trending sideways. However, inventory levels fell 7.50% YOY.

Asking values increased 0.62% M/M and 1.09% YOY. Sandhills has observed several months of value increases among pre-owned piston singles.

U.S. & Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

Used turboprop aircraft inventory levels decreased for the first time since January, but inventory is still higher than last year. Asking values remain elevated from last year.

Inventory levels were down 5% M/M but up 7.69% YOY in June. Inventory is currently trending sideways.

Asking values increased 3.98% M/M and 6.13% YOY and are trending sideways.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels for pre-owned Robinson piston helicopters remained steady with increased M/M and YOY asking values.

Inventory levels remained steady M/M and were 15.38% higher YOY in June.

Asking values increased 3.13% M/M and 3.81% YOY in June and are trending up.

