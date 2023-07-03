Hundreds of Health Care Professionals to Gather at ABMS Conference 2023 to Improve Health Care

WHO/WHAT: This annual event attracts a diverse community of health care professionals, including: American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) Member Boards and Associate Members, medical specialty societies, health care credentialing organizations, and others interested in assessment and evaluation, credentialing, data sharing and informatics, health policy and research, medical education, professional regulation, and quality improvement. The meeting will be held in-person with an option for virtual attendance for select sessions.

To register for ABMS Conference 2023, visit the conference web site . WHY: This event is the premier conference on the certification of health care professionals with a focus on assessment, improvement, professionalism, and professional development. Attendees will share innovative collaborations, evidence-based research, and best practices that accelerate the transformation of certification and the delivery of high-quality care. WHEN: September 19-21, 2023 FEATURED SESSIONS: Opening Plenary—Providing Health Care in Challenging Times (September 19)

Matthew Wynia, MD, MPH, FACP, Professor, CU School of Medicine and Colorado School of Public Health and Director, Center for Bioethics and Humanities, University of Colorado

Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, President, American Medical Association

Susan M. Ramin, MD, Associate Executive Director of MOC at the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology

The Lois Margaret Nora Endowed Lecture Plenary—The Competency-Based Medical Education Framework: Its Potential For Application in Lifelong Learning (September 20)

Holly Caretta-Weyer, MD, MHPE, Associate Residency Director and CBME Implementation Lead, Stanford University School of Medicine

Dowin Boatright, MD, MBA, MHS, Vice Chair for Research, Ronald O. Perelman Department of Emergency Medicine, Associate Professor, Emergency Medicine & Population Health, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Warren Newton, MD, MPH, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Board of Family Medicine

Closing Plenary—ABMS: Leading For 90 Years and Into the Future (September 21)

Richard E. Hawkins, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, ABMS

Tara Montgomery, MS, Founder & Principal of Civic Health Partners, Public Member, ABMS Board of Directors WHERE: Loews O'Hare Hotel

5300 N. River Road

Rosemont, IL

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 975,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

