Hyundai Motor America Reports June and Q2 2023 Sales

- June Total Sales Increased 10%; Q2 Total Sales up 14%
- All-Time Monthly Total Sales Records for IONIQ 5, Tucson PHEV & Kona EV
- Green Car Sales Climb; Represent 20% of Retail Sales Up 53%
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total June sales of 69,351 units, an 10% increase compared with June 2022. Hyundai set best-ever total sales in June for Elantra HEV (+227%), Elantra N (+27%), IONIQ 5 (+10%), Santa Fe PHEV (+9%), Santa Fe HEV (+280%), Tucson PHEV (+84%), Tucson HEV (+37%), Santa Cruz (+4%) and Kona EV (+239%).
"Our award-winning EV line-up continues to build momentum with the best all-time monthly sales for the IONIQ 5 and the first time with over a thousand units sold for the IONIQ 6," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Our strong retail partners and the right product at the right time have enabled us to attract new and existing customers to the Hyundai brand."
June Retail Highlights
Hyundai sold 61,991 retail units in June, a slight 2% decrease compared to June 2022. Hyundai set best-ever retail sales in June for Elantra HEV, Elantra N, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe PHEV, Santa Fe, HEV, Tucson, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz. Hyundai Green sales represented 20% of retail volume and increase of 53% year-over-year. SUVs represented 74% of the retail mix.
Q2 and First Half Highlights
In Q2, Hyundai sold 210,164 units (+14%) and 394,613 vehicles in the first half (+15%). All-time best Q2 records were set for Elantra HEV, Elantra N, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe PHEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV, Santa Cruz and Kona EV. Fleet sales represented 9% of total volume in Q2.
June Total Sales Summary
Jun-23
Jun-22
% Chg
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
% Chg
2023 YTD
2022 YTD
% Chg
Hyundai
69,351
63,091
+10 %
210,164
184,191
+14 %
394,613
343,867
+15 %
June Product and Corporate Activities
- IONIQ 6 Crowned Car and Driver's 2023 EV of the Year: The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 earned Car and Driver's EV of the Year Award. This marks the second year in a row that Hyundai has won Car and Driver's EV of the Year award with the IONIQ 5 winning in 2022.
- IONIQ 6 Named Favorite Plug-In Vehicle by Midwest Automotive Media Association: Hyundai's award-winning, all-electric IONIQ 6 has been named Favorite Plug-In Vehicle by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) at the organization's recent Spring Rally event in Elkhart Lake, WI.
- Hyundai Leads Industry as Best SUV Brand in 2023 by U.S. News & World Report: Hyundai's 2023 SUV line-up leads the industry according to U.S. News and World Report's Best SUV Brands list for 2023. This is the fourth consecutive year Hyundai has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as Best SUV Brand.
- Hyundai and Dow Jones' The Trust Unveil Year-Long Creative Campaign on History of Driving Human-Centric Transformation: Hyundai and The Trust, announced "Miles That Define Us" a custom campaign that brings to life Hyundai's commitment to social responsibility, emphasizing the profound human connection at the heart of its brand.
- Hyundai Hosts Child Safety Seat Event: Hyundai Motor America and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago hosted a child safety seat check at this year's Move for Kids walk and rally for patients, families, and neighbors at Busse Woods Forest Preserve in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.
- Hyundai Motor Group's Connected Car Services Reach 10 Million Global Service Subscribers: Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) surpassed 10 million global connected car service subscribers this month. This rapid growth supports the acceleration of the Group's Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) strategy.
- Model Total Sales
Vehicles
Jun-23
Jun-22
% Chg
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
% Chg
2023 YTD
2022 YTD
% Chg
Accent
0
2,088
0 %
0
4,733
0 %
30
7,430
-100 %
Elantra
13,424
8,372
+60 %
42,265
26,772
+58 %
74,738
48,844
+53 %
Ioniq
0
0
0 %
0
118
0 %
0
3,662
0 %
Ioniq 5
3,136
2,853
+10 %
7,905
7,448
+6 %
13,641
13,692
-0 %
Ioniq 6
1,162
0
0 %
3,023
0
0 %
3,245
0
0 %
Kona
6,261
6,101
+3 %
18,705
17,251
+8 %
37,925
32,787
+16 %
Nexo
8
49
-84 %
40
105
-62 %
105
271
-61 %
Palisade
5,873
6,866
-14 %
19,845
22,612
-12 %
39,447
43,637
-10 %
Santa Cruz
3,627
3,502
+4 %
10,743
9,803
+10 %
20,050
18,203
+10 %
Santa Fe
11,624
10,691
+9 %
32,616
32,313
+1 %
61,142
57,895
+6 %
Sonata
3,834
4,736
-19 %
12,844
11,851
+8 %
27,334
19,595
+39 %
Tucson
17,707
15,648
+13 %
54,421
44,416
+23 %
100,591
84,071
+20 %
Veloster
0
197
0 %
1
667
-100 %
6
1,129
-99 %
Venue
2,695
1,988
+36 %
7,756
6,102
+27 %
16,359
12,651
+29 %
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok
Contact
Ira Gabriel
(657) 568-7471
igabriel@hmausa.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America