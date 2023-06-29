Miami Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Paul Afrooz Named NewBeauty Top Doctor

Meet the esteemed facial surgeon modernizing aesthetics with precision and artistry.

MIAMI , June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is excited to announce that Miami facial plastic surgeon Paul Afrooz, MD has been selected as a NewBeauty Top Doctor. Dr. Afrooz was chosen based on the program's strict guidelines, which only include the most trusted and highly regarded aesthetic experts in the industry.

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only magazine dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. (PRNewsfoto/NewBeauty) (PRNewswire)

To be considered for the NewBeauty Top Doctor program, aesthetic experts must have extensive training and experience, be highly recommended by peers, have a track record of exceptional results, and stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in the field. Dr. Afrooz's selection as a NewBeauty Top Doctor highlights his outstanding work in facial rejuvenation and his commitment to providing his patients with the most innovative and effective treatments, including his Signature 4D Facelift.

Dr. Afrooz has been invited to lecture globally on topics that include facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty. His extensive training and experience have not only made him a highly sought-after surgeon, but also led him to co-author several textbooks and over 40 peer-reviewed journal articles about facial plastic surgery, rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty. He was also recently recognized by Newsweek as one of the country's very best plastic surgeons. His new state-of-the-art office and surgical facility will open in Coral Gables, Florida in fall 2023.

NewBeauty is the beauty authority, providing readers with access to the latest information in aesthetics and anti-aging. Dr. Afrooz's partnership with NewBeauty allows him to reach a broader audience of aesthetically-savvy patients and offer expert advice on facial plastic surgery. His approach to aesthetic surgery perfectly aligns with NewBeauty's mission to provide readers with comprehensive aesthetic solutions that enhance natural beauty.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

