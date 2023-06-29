Deloitte and the World Economic Forum collaborate to launch the Quantum Readiness Toolkit, actionable guidance to inspire safe technological transitions

Forecasting unprecedented challenges to cybersecurity amid accelerating quantum computing developments, the Quantum Readiness Toolkit provides organizations with resources to help stay ahead of threats

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in collaboration with Deloitte, the World Economic Forum (The Forum) released actionable guidance to help protect organizations during the rapid development of quantum computing technology. The Quantum Readiness Toolkit provides specific guidance in line with the overall framework presented in last year's flagship report, "Transitioning to a Quantum-Secure Economy."

(PRNewsfoto/Deloitte) (PRNewswire)

"The Forum has developed specific messaging for executive leaders to help mitigate quantum risk. This is important as many discussions on this topic get bogged down about when a quantum computer will be available to mount these types of attacks. The dialog should be much more about preparing today while you still have time so that quantum risk can be methodically mitigated and businesses can continue to thrive without fear of disruption," says Colin Soutar, Managing Director and Deloitte co-lead for WEF Quantum Security support, Deloitte US.

Advancements in quantum computing have the potential for systemic cybersecurity risk, whether through increased breaches of sensitive health and financial personal data, compromised private communications, or forged digital versions of information, identities and sensitive data. The new paper, "Quantum Readiness Toolkit: Building a Quantum Secure Economy," outlines five principles businesses and organizations should follow when building their quantum security readiness. These include:

Ensuring the organizational governance structure institutionalizes quantum risk: Effectively enforce change through embedding quantum readiness transition efforts within the organization.

Raising quantum risk awareness throughout the organization: Avoid fear-focused conversations and help leaders stay informed about advances in quantum threats.

Treating and prioritizing quantum risk alongside existing cyber risks: Use existing cyber risk management methods to help mitigate the quantum threat.

Making strategic decisions for future technology adoption: Assess the current technological infrastructure, invest in new, emerging technologies and consider novel concepts like crypto -agility.

Encouraging collaboration across ecosystems: Collaborate with other organizations to identify systemic risks throughout the ecosystem.

"It is essential that organizations across industries and geographies work together to help mitigate emerging risks and collectively build a more cyber secure future. Deloitte is committed to collaborating on important issues such as managing quantum risk and we are grateful to the World Economic Forum for such a strong collaboration on this and other topics," says Isaac Kohn, Partner and Deloitte co-lead for WEF Quantum Security support, Deloitte Switzerland.

Protecting our digital economy and data from quantum computer attacks requires a cohesive, cross-border approach that integrates government support with individual organizations' support as they test strategies and identify what works. With the timeline to prepare for quantum computing threats shrinking, businesses should take a multi-pronged approach, including empowering the quantum cybersecurity team with executive support and mandates, upskilling talent, and requiring quantum security provisions in new or renewed product contracts.

"As we make rapid strides towards the quantum era, it is crucial for leaders to ensure that security risks don't come in the way of realizing the transformative potential of the technology. We are grateful for the collaboration with Deloitte and the efforts of a community comprising the foremost leaders in quantum security that has resulted in the Quantum Readiness Toolkit, a comprehensive roadmap to ensure a secure transition to the quantum economy," says Akshay Joshi, Head of Industry and Partnerships, Centre for Cybersecurity, World Economic Forum.

To view the full report, please visit https://www.weforum.org/whitepapers/quantum-readiness-toolkit-building-a-quantum-secure-economy

About Deloitte

"Deloitte," "us," "we" and "our" refer to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte