AkzoNobel Advances Manufacturing and R&D in North America

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) is investing for the future by utilizing advanced technologies to create step-change improvements in its North America industrial operations with the addition of a pilot manufacturing plant in Huron, Ohio and a new regional research and development center in High Point, North Carolina. The company is shaping the future through advanced technologies and delivering innovated solutions to customers.

"We are capitalizing on data analytics to transform our manufacturing processes and enabling the flow of information from the laboratory to the factory floor to our customers, generating agility to changes in the marketplace and meeting customer needs," said John Griffin, North America Regional Director. "The new R&D Center serves our Wood Coatings business and brings together teams of researchers from diverse disciplinary backgrounds to create new solutions for our customers and immediately send it to the manufacturing production plant."

Huron's new pilot plant is one in a network of pilot plants globally and supports AkzoNobel's Packaging, Marine and Automotive businesses. The state of Ohio serves as AkzoNobel's largest footprint in North America, with locations in Huron, Strongsville, Springfield and Columbus.

The company's community of North America R&D Centers supporting the Performance Coatings businesses includes – in addition to High Point – laboratories in Troy, Michigan, Strongsville, Ohio, Houston, Texas, Flying Hills, Pennsylvania and Lancaster, South Carolina. AkzoNobel's R&D Centers are transforming the company's investment in science and technology while giving customers direct access to sustainable product development.

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities – and the environment – are increasingly relying on. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

