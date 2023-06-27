WellBiz Brands Inc. Hosts UNITED Conference in Las Vegas Showcases A Plan for Unstoppable Growth

Celebrates outstanding Franchisees and Service Providers

DENVER, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform, recently recognized top franchisees and service providers at its annual UNITED conference at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas. The WellBiz Brands portfolio includes Amazing Lash Studio® , Drybar®, Elements Massage® , Fitness Together® and Radiant Waxing ®.

With the theme of Unstoppable Growth, the Support Center announced a multitude of new programs including the new operations support structure launched for franchisees and a preview of the new innovations and initiatives that will shape the next year and beyond. Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Morgan spoke to attendees about his vision and commitment to their continued success.

"At WellBiz Brands, we are laser-focused on providing world-class experiences for every guest. That is what drives us," Morgan said. "However, we all know that providing those experiences and allowing them to recharge through services provided by the brands is a lot of work. And so, at this conference, we celebrate the amazing franchise owners, service providers and support staff who make the magic happen for everyone who enters their shops, salons and studios."

During the UNITED conference, WellBiz Brands recognized the Franchisee and Service Providers of the Year:

Franchisees of the Year

Amazing Lash Studio: Juan Cristerna has three studios in Brownsville and McAllen, Texas , with the McAllen location having the 2022 highest membership count in the system with an impressive 955 members. Cristerna was also recognized for being the first franchisee in the history of the brand to reach $2 million at one single location. Cristerna and his team's top priority is creating a great guest experience through the services they offer. A longtime member of the Franchise Advisory Council, Cristerna was recognized for championing the brand and for his commitment to helping other franchisees by sharing best practices.

Drybar: In 2018, Joy Vertz opened her first shop in Milwaukee , and since that time added three additional shops in Illinois and this summer will open her second shop in the Milwaukee area. A true Drybar brand ambassador, Vertz exemplifies leadership through her passion, drive and sense of fun. She never hesitates to help others and often goes above and beyond to grow the Drybar brand.

Elements Massage: Sam Humphrey and Jeff Crenshaw collectively own four studios in the Phoenix, Arizona , market. Much loved by their team, they challenge employees to be their best and have fun doing it. They were among the first to launch the Element Massage brand's Career Advancement Program; they also take two days per year to create training programs based on massage therapists' recommendations. Additionally, Humphrey is a valuable member of Elements Massage Franchise Advisory Council.

Fitness Together: Tom Lavoie owns the Fitness Together studio in Reading, Massachusetts. In 2022, the studio had a Net Promoter Score – a customer experience metric – of 100, which is nearly impossible to achieve. Additionally, his studio employs some of the longest-tenured employees.

Radiant Waxing: As the owner of two Radiant Waxing salons, Brandie Chapman has built a culture based on respect and trust. In addition to Radiant Waxing, this powerhouse entrepreneur also owns a Drybar shop but that's not all - her first Amazing Lash Studio location is currently being developed! She is not only known for creating a thriving culture within her locations, but for also supporting other owners.

Service Providers of the Year

Amazing Lash Studio: Lash Stylist of the Year Elizabeth "Liz" Gearheart, Suntree, Florida , is praised for her attention to detail and eye for aesthetics for guests, as well as her dedication to continuing education and willingness to share her knowledge with others.

Drybar: Service Provider of the Year Ally Williams, Rogers, Arkansas , wears many hats in the shop and has learned all bartending duties, checks clients in and out and is helping to recruit stylists in an effort to be more helpful and take on more responsibility.

Elements Massage: Massage Therapist of the Year Senia Seturino, Scottsdale, Arizona , focused on professional development, earning a master therapist designation and seeing client request rate grow to an amazing 86%.

Fitness Together: Personal Trainer of the Year Hannah Maples, Bearden , Tennessee , has averaged nearly 2,000 training sessions per year since she was hired in 2019, and as studio manager, she has helped grow the studio's sales by 280%.

Radiant Waxing: Waxologist of the Year Rachel Westerlund, Westfield, New Jersey , completed an average 324 services per month in 2022. Last summer, she became head trainer for four salons and she runs the location's social media accounts.

With nearly 900 franchise locations open globally and more than 300 in development, WellBiz Brands offers opportunities to experienced and prospective entrepreneurs that fit their passions and goals. For more information, please visit: WellBizbrands.com.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.:

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio® , Radiant Waxing®, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONE, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.



